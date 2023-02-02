High School Roundup: NEB runs away from Sayre

SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team was able to hang with Northeast Bradford for most of the first half on Wednesday night, but in the end the visiting Lady Panthers were too much for the Lady Redskins in a 51-19 victory.
NEB was up 17-14 with less than a minute to go in the first half, but four straight turnovers by the Lady Redskins would allow the Panthers to take a 10-point lead into the halftime break.
It would be all Lady Panthers in the second half as they outscored Sayre 20-2 in the third quarter.
“You can’t turn the ball over against a good team like that,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “Offensively we didn’t do much to stay up with them especially in the second half.”
NEB was led by Kayleigh Thoman with 17 points.
Kate O’Connor also had eight points in the win for the Lady Panthers.
Liz Shaw led Sayre with seven points, while Kate Sutton scored five and added seven rebounds.
Also for Sayre, Rylee Lantz secured four rebounds in the loss.
Athens 55, Wyalusing 36
WYALUSING — The Athens girls basketball squad hit eight three-pointers on their way to a road win on Wednesday.
Addy Wheeler connected on five shots from long range on her way to a 17-point performance to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Emma Bronson and Karlee Bartlow each scored 10 points, with Bronson hitting two three-pointers and Bartlow connecting on one deep ball.
Athens would get seven points from Mya Thompson, while Sara Bronson scored six points and Natalee Watson finished with three.
Also for Athens, Izzy Davis and Abby Burgess scored two points apiece.
Wyalusing was led by Layla Botts with 19 points.
Chloe Bennett finished with eight points, while Elana Jennings had five and Treanna Nickeson rounded out the scoring for the Rams with four.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.