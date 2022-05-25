MARATHON — Tioga’s Valentino Rossi and Spencer-Van Etten’s Elliot Walter led their respective teams to second- and third-place finishes in the Section IV Classs D Track and Field Championships on Tuesday night.
Tioga placed second and Spencer-Van Etten was third
Tioga’s ladies places fifth and the S-VE girls were 24th.
Rossi won the long jump with a best distance of 19 feet, 2 2/3 inches and was second to teammate Matt Watson in the triple jump. Watson cleared 40-9 and Rossi topped out at 40-4 1/2.
Watson and Rossi also ran with Chris Walsh and Ousmane Duncanson on the winning 4x100-meter relay team that clocked in at 47.06, and Rossi was third in the 200 with a time of 24.54.
Walter won the shot put with a throw covering 47-4 1/2 and the discus with a throw that went 143-0.
Laurens-Milford took the boys title with 96 points. Tioga had 74 points with S-VE garnering 56.33 points. Bainbridge-Guilford and Delhi rounded out the top five with respective totals of 47.5 and 43.
Rounding out the top 10 were Groton with 36.33 points, Unadilla Valley with 34 points, Moravia with 33.33 points, Candor with 30 points and South Kortright with 22 points.
For Tioga, the 4x800 relay team of Will Slater, Jonah Lamb, Thomas Hurd and Isaiah Fore was third in 9:59.86. Hurd also took fifth in the 3,000 steeplechese in 12:35.31.
Andrew Earley was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 18,72 and took fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.33.
Also for Tioga, Watson was sixth in the 400 with a time of 55.34; Duncanson took sixth in the 100 dash in 12.30; and Gavin Albrecht was second in the pole vault, topping out at 11-0 with Fore in fourth at 9-0.
A few other S-VE athletes were multiple place winners. John Garrison was third in the 1,600 run for S-VE with a time of 4:52.23 and sixth in the 3,200 with an 11:11.92 clocking. Tyler Doster took second in the 800 with a time of 2:08.48, tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-3, and ran with Tyler Stahl, Josh Menter and Michael Connor to a sixth-place run in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:48.51. Stahl also placed third in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:04.76
Adding points for S-VE was Karson Kenville with a second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.36.
Mariah Nichols and Julia Walsh led Tioga’s ladies.
Nichols won the 100 hurdles in 16.97 with Walsh third in 18.36. Walsh added a win in the pole vault, clearing 9-0. Nichols took third in the triple jump, clearing 31-3 and was sixth in the long jump with a best of 14-4 3/4. Finally, Elyse Haney took sixth in the 100 with a time of 13.76.
S-VE was led by Demi Mouillesseaux, who was fifth in the 200 with a time of 28.66, and Olivia Secondo, who took sixth in the 3,000 wiutyh a time of 13:42.58.
