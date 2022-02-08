Caydence Macik had a quiet first half. Really quiet by her standards. The star senior post player had been held to just four points as Athens clung to a two-point halftime lead in a must-win game at Wellsboro if they wanted to make the NTL Showdown Tournament.
The Wildcats’ best player showed why she’s considered one of the the Northern Tier League’s best players as she poured in nineteen second-half points and Athens pulled away, winning 52-37 and keeping their showdown hopes alive.
“I was a little frustrated in the first half with my performance. And I talked to (Athens coach Brian Miller) and he gave me the speech I needed and he got me back in the game,” Macik said.”
It was a performance Miller knew he would need if they were to win.
“She had a great third and fourth quarter and kudos to her, you know, this year everybody’s been focused on her because we lost a lot to graduation last year. She’s the number one kid that they’re gonna concentrate on shutting her down. So sometimes she gets frustrated with it, but she had a dominant third and fourth quarter for us and took us to victory,” Miller said.
Two quick layups by Mya Thompson quickly put Athens up 9-4 with just under two minutes remaining in the first. Emma Coolidge answered with a layup, but baskets by Natalee Watson and Thompson gave Athens a 13-6 lead after one.
Wellsboro went on a 7-2 run to close the half, though.
The Lady Hornets scored the last five points of the quarter to bring the game to its halftime score of 21-19.
It was time for Macik to get going. She had the first five Wildcat points of the third quarter, and Athens led 26-21 with 5:30 to play in the period.
Wellsboro pulled within two, but once again, Macik answered with a layup to put Athens back up four before Coolidge hit a foul shot to bring the score to 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Coolidge started the fourth quarter with two foul shots to bring the deficit to one for the Hornets, before Macik and Ella Posada traded buckets to once again cut it to one at 36-35 at the six minute mark.
That’s as close as Wellsboro would get, though, as Athens started to take over.
Emma Bronson finished a tough layup through contact to put them up three, and on the next possession Macik found herself down low, turned to her right, and finished through contact from Coolidge for a huge three-point-play that fouled Coolidge out with 3:43 remaining and put Athens up six.
The Lady Wildcats held Wellsboro scoreless for the last 3:09 of the game en route to the win.
Athens was led by Macik’s 23. Karlee Bartlow chipped in 10, Thompson added six, Bronson had five, Watson had four, Wheeler had two and Olivia Bartlow had two.
For Wellsboro, Coolidge had 15, Chloe Brandenberg had eight and Posada had six
Athens is back in action at 6 p.m. tonight at home against Wyalusing.
