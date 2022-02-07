CORTLAND — The Waverly indoor track team performed well and came home from the Hurley Indoor Track and Field Invitational with several individual top-three finishes.

For the boys, Micah Chandler had two top-three finishes as an individual. He won the 300-meter dash with a time of 38.82 seconds and finished second in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.81 seconds.

Chandler was also part of the boys 800-meter relay squad, teaming up with John Price, Sam VanDyke and Ethan Gorsline to finish second in 1 minute, 47.39 seconds.

VanDyke added a top three finish of his own, placing third in the 600-meter run with a 1:33.07.

The team of Chandler, Gorsline, Hayden Howe and Gavin Schillmoeller won the boys 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:31.4.

Natalie Garritty added two individual top-three finishes for the girls, placing second in long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 1/2 inch, and third in the 55-meter dash in 8.34 seconds.

Harper Minaker finished second in the 1,000-meter, posting a 3:29.42, and Lauren Gorsline took third with a 3:32.78.

Minaker also placed fourth in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:57.86.

Haylie Davenport came in second in the 1,500-meter race walk, clocking a 9:55.18.

The team of Garrity, Kendal Shaffer, Kiley Stillman, and Mira Kittle won the 800-meter relay in a time of 2:03.99.

Minaker, Allison Barrett, Davenport, and Lauren Gorsline teamed up to finish in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:54.31.

Waverly will compete next at the Section IV Championships on Feb. 12 at Cornell University.

