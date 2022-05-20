Lady Panthers move on in Section IV playoffs

SV-E’s Sophia Dutra turns on a pitch during Thursday’s playoff game against Unatego.

 Ryan Lemay/Morning Times

SPENCER — Led by a stellar pitching performance from Rhianna Lawrence and timely hitting, the Spencer-Van Etten softball team defeated Unatego 5-0 in the Section IV Preliminary game on Thursday.

Lawrence struck out seven and only gave up one hit in seven innings.

“Rhianna pitched an excellent game,” S-VE coach Ron Miller said. “Her changeup worked well and her rise rose so that was huge for her.”

S-VE struck early as Lawrence hit a leadoff single and later scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Katelyn Klym.

Raegan Sudnikovich scored the Lady Panthers second run in the third inning after being walked and then eventually scoring on an error.

The Lady Panthers added two more insurance runs, as Lawrence had an RBI groundout and another run scored on a passed ball.

“I’m happy with what the girls did,” coach Miller said. “We hit the ball well but I think we should have scored some more runs.”

Faith Brenchley and Lawrence each had two hits for the Lady Panthers.

S-VE advances to the quarterfinals of the Section IV playoffs and will travel to face Lancing on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

