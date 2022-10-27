Eagles soar past Bobcats in sectional semi

CANDOR — When the final horn sounded, the scoreboard indicated that Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s boys’ soccer team had downed Bainbridge-Guilford 6-3 to advance to Saturday’s Section IV Class C championship game.
“Overall, it was a very good performance,” said SVEC Head Co-Coach Gary Holmes. “They worked hard. We really were able to put them under pressure a lot. The guys played really tough.”
Holmes also lauded Young’s efforts.
“Addison had a great game with five goals,” said Holmes adding, “We really had some really good work from our wings, the backs shut some stuff down.”
Often, the scoreboard tells the tale. This was not one of those times. SVEC netted the first five goals with the first four netted by Addison Young, who finished with five goals.
Young’s first goal came with 17:27 to go in the first half off a corner kick by Jacob Banks. The ball went past the first line, but Young found a way to get his head on the ball and send it into the net.
With 13:05 left in the half, Young took a feed from Taylor Brock and beat the keeper.
That made the halftime score 2-0 at the end of a half that the Eagles had dominated. B-G had a few opportunities in that half, mostly on leak-outs but nothing got past Eagles’ keeper Cody Goble.
With 19:18 left, Young returned the favor to Banks, assisting on Banks’ goal.
“He’s quick,” said Holmes of Julian Pruskowski. “We made some adjustments at halftime. We saw that he saw going to use his right foot. We had the guys stay settled, stay off him, allow him to make the mistake and give the ball back to us.”
That strategy worked for most of the second half.
With Pruskowski under wraps, the Eagles got on the ball much earlier after the break.
With 33:45 left in the game, Banks was streaking down the left side and found Young open in the middle of the field. Banks hit his teammate in stride and Young punched the ball into the lower right side of the net.
Just 3:26 later, it was Zeb Soper who fed Young for another goal.
Even with the lead, one Bobcats’ player had attracted the attention of Holmes, and the players.
Bainbridge-Guilford got on the board at the 13:46 mark of the second half when Pruskowski’s corner kick went through Goble’s fingertips.
Any real thought of a comeback ended with Young’s fifth goal, off a pass from Brock.
“I think we put on the brakes at 70 (minutes). We have to play 80,” said Holmes. We have to finish out a game completely regardless of what the score is.”
SVEC may have taken its collective foot off the gas, but the Bobcats did not. With 2:42 to play, Brock Porter found Easton Porter in a position to be one-on-one with the keeper for his first goal. With 1:37 to go, Porter got his head on a Pruskowski corner kick and sent it into the net.
SVEC outshot B-G 11-5 and each team took five corner kicks. Goble was credited with two saves and the Bobcats’ Collin Dicks logged one save.
The Eagles will hook up with fellow Interscholastic Athletic Conference member Trumansburg on Saturday. That game is currently slated for the WNSC at Oneonta with the time to be announced.
