WYSOX — The Towanda softball team scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a deadlock and take down Sayre 3-1 on Wednesday.
“Sayre played a great game to their credit so it was a good game all around,” Towanda head coach Caitlyn Doerner said.
Sayre’s Raegan Parrish scored on an error in the fourth inning after initially hitting a double into deep left field.
Towanda swung right back in the fourth, as Ashlynn Vargason hit an RBI single.
Addie Fulmer opened the sixth inning with a single for the Lady Black Knights. Fulmer advanced to second on a throwing error and Vargason scored the runner on a double.
Jocelyn Bennett followed up with a double of her own that sent Vargason home making the score 3-1.
Fulmer went 2-for-3, Vargason went 2-for-2 with two RBI, Bennett went 3-for-4 with one RBI, and Johnson went 2-for-3.
In the circle, Johnson allowed no earned runs and struck out six.
Sayre’s Abbie McGaughy went 2-for-4, Olivia Corbin went 2-for-3, and Parrish went 2-for-3.
Meaghan Flynn and Mercedez Haggerty each had one hit for the Lady Redskins.
Parrish pitched six innings and struck out two batters.
“They played the best that we have seen them all year,” Sayre head coach Chris Cooney said. “Raegan Parrish had the best game of the season, and for a freshman she came alive.”
Sayre hosts Galeton today at 4:30 in its season finale.
The game against Sayre was the last game of the season for Towanda.
“The second half of the season was fabulous. I had a great group of girls and I enjoyed coaching them,” coach Doerner said.
Doerner spoke about the strong senior group she had in 2022. Lilly Schoonover, Maddy Maynard, and Jocelyn Bennett are all graduating.
“This senior group played with heart and passion and I really have to give credit to Lilly Schoonover who stepped up and joined us in the second half of the season,” coach Doerner said. “Jocelyn Bennett played with a lot of heart and has a real passion for this game.”
