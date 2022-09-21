Athens girls sweep, boys split with Sayre and Troy By The Times Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Athens’ Ethan Hicks turns a corner on his way to an overall victory on Tuesday at Round Top Park. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Sayre's Sam Claypool leads the way for his team on Tuesday at Round Top Park . Nick Coyle/Morning Times Athens runner Sara Bronson gets up a hill during their team win at Round Top Park on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Sayre’s Olivia Corbin climbs a hill during their meet at Round Top Park on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Sayre’s Mark Golden celebrates crossing the finish line at Round Top Park on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Athens runner Ethan Denlinger finishes in second place during their meet at Round Top Park on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS — The Athens cross country team squared off against Sayre and Troy on Tuesday, and went a combined 3-1 on the day.GirlsAthens defeated Troy 24-32 and bested Sayre 15-47. The Lady Trojans picked up one win on the day, beating Sayre 17-40. Athens’ Sara Bronson finished in first place with a time of 20 minutes, 39 seconds, and Emma Bronson was second with a 21:49.Corey Ault led Sayre with a time of 28:39.Thea Bentley took fifth overall in 22:40, while Emily Henderson (25:31) and Olivia Cheresnowsky (27:39) rounded out the top five for Athens.Also competing for Sayre were Rose Shikanga (28:58), Deborah Shikanga (30:12) and Olivia Corbin (36:28). BoysThe Troy boys team topped Athens 25-34 and Sayre 15-50, while the Wildcats picked up a 15-48 win against Sayre.Athens’ Ethan Hicks ran an 18:21 to take first in the boys race and teammate Ethan Denlinger was second in 18:54.Troy took second through seventh place to help get the win.Nate Prickett (20:52), Ronel Ankam (22:00) and Aiden Oldroyd (22:45) completed the top five for Athens.Sayre was represented by Sam Claypool, who had a time of 22:24, and Mark Golden with a 25:59.Next up for Athens is a trip to Towanda, and Sayre will be at home against Sullivan County and North Penn-Mansfield. Both meets are next Tuesday. 