WAVERLY — It was a moment worth celebrating.
Athens senior Jaren Glisson trotted into the infield from center field, cheering and high fiving with teammates as his late catch brought a high-stakes game to a close, and culminated another sound effort from the Wildcats’ defense.
In each side’s biggest test to date in the 2023 season, Athens outlasted Waverly on Saturday — catalyzed by a 14-strikeout performance from starting pitcher Luke Horton — defeating the Wolverines 1-0 on the road to stay unbeaten, while also handing Waverly its first loss on the season.
“It was a pitcher’s duel. (Horton and Pipher) are two of the best pitchers in the Valley right there,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “That was fun to watch, a good game for the Valley to enjoy.”
With the stakes clearly high, the game felt more like a late-round postseason matchup than it did a regular season contest in late April.
Both sides entered with their top pitchers to open the game, Jay Pipher for the Wolverines and Horton for the Wildcats. Through the game’s opening inning, it appeared those two would do much of the starring in the contest, as both Waverly and Athens produced just one baserunner apiece in their first at-bats. Pipher collected two quick strikeouts, while Horton added his first in the bottom half.
Three more quick Athens’ outs brought Waverly back to the plate for the bottom of the second, where it got its first chance to put a run across.
Matthias Welles walked to begin the inning, before Horton rebounded with another strikeout to his credit. Up next was Jake VanHouten, who fell behind the count 1-2. Despite facing a pitcher’s count, VanHouten drilled the next pitch he faced, and took off. Zipping the ball to right field, VanHouten blazed past second with his eyes set on a triple.
While VanHouten sprinted, Welles was held up rounding third, and the miscommunication forced Welles to try for home after the relay and led to a second out in the inning and no runs, with a runner on third. Horton nabbed another strikeout moments later to help the Wildcats escape the second, still knotted with goose eggs on the scoreboard.
“In this situation, I’m OK with being aggressive,” Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee said. “Because, we know those opportunities against good pitching aren’t going to come, so we had to take a shot.”
Having kept the game scoreless through two, the Athens’ bats found a run to begin the third.
Troy Rosenbloom led things off, whizzing a line drive towards left field for a single to open the inning. He would soon move over to second, bringing Nick Jacob to the plate with an early RBI chance. Jacob sent a ball to right field as well, knocking one to the grass and sending Rosenbloom towards home. With a “go” signal from Havens, Rosenbloom came home and beat the throw to the plate, putting Athens ahead 1-0.
“Nine times out of ten, I’m stopping him there, but we had to be aggressive and it was a bang-bang play at the plate,” Havens said.
In a game with mounting pressure with every new set of at-bats, Jacob’s connection wound up being the most important in a tight contest.
“We’re just staying confident up there,” Jacob said. “Second at-bat wasn’t the greatest, but looking to be a tough out every time, and our defense trying to be a wall.”
Three ensuing popups got the Wolverines out of the inning, but with both pitchers in control and both defenses up to the task, it seemed Athens had grabbed control of the momentum down the stretch.
“One thing we pride ourselves on is answering super fast,” Horton said. “Honestly, they should have scored a run (in the second inning). They didn’t so we kind of took that personally almost in a way, like ‘alright now we got to score, show them that we’re here,’ and that’s the one that counted.”
Joey Tomasso walked in the third for Waverly, but a pair of outs in front of him and the third immediately after brought upon the fourth, and a chance for the Wildcats to add insurance.
An error to open the fourth put Mason Lister on base, but that was about as far as Athens would get in the inning. Tomasso responded with a double play from his shortstop position for the Wolverines defense, and center fielder Bryce Bailey ran under a ball on the next at-bat, making the catch to complete the 1-2-3 inning.
The Wolverines did string together a pair of walks in the fourth, but three more strikeouts from a dealing Horton kept their offense from doing much of anything with the baserunners.
Pipher chalked together a strong inning of his own to open the fifth, striking out three in a row to bring Waverly quickly back to the plate. It was much to do about nothing, as another pair of Horton strikeouts and a ground out to end the inning represented another missed opportunity for the Wolverines to draw even.
Still clinging to the one-run advantage, a two-out double from Luke Kraft gave the Wildcats a late chance to double their advantage, but Waverly’s defense was again up to the test, forcing a ground out to end the top half.
Horton put a man on when he clipped Bailey to begin the sixth, but again responded with poise, ringing up the next three in the order to send the game to the final inning.
Pipher also added three more strikeouts in his next chance, to keep the lead at just a run, giving the Wolverines one last gasp with just three outs to work with.
“(Pipher) dominates the strike zone, he is a true pitcher,” McDuffee said. “He gets ahead in the count, he’s going after you and he does and he did a nice job. Well played game, our defense played well, it is what it is. We had a classic.”
Horton trotted back for the bottom of the seventh, notching one more strikeout on the ledger before giving way to Kraft, who took over pitching duties with two outs remaining for Waverly.
Kraft, coming over from third, stepped in comfortably, recording a strikeout with just his first four pitches. Needing one more out to seal the victory, Glisson tracked a ball in centerfield, running under it and bringing the game final, keeping Athens unblemished on the season.
“I think it just boosts our confidence even more,” Horton said. “We’re just super confident, we got a ton of different guys hitting, a ton of different guys playing well in different spots. It’s just a giant confidence boost.”
Horton and Kraft combined for 15 total strikeouts in the game for Athens, while Pipher had eight for Waverly. Horton, Kraft, Rosenbloom and Jacob all recorded hits for the Wildcats, and VanHouten recorded the only hit in the game for the Wolverines.
Jacob’s third inning RBI wound up being the difference, as Athens turns the calendar to May with a zero in the loss column.
“Coach Havens did a nice job with his team, he’s a very good coach,” McDuffee said. “Well prepared baseball team and my hats off to Coach Havens and that coaching staff.”
A rivalry with a lot of familiarity on both sides, Havens and the Wildcats rode their consistent formula — pitching and defense — to another win. This one however, may have meant a little more.
“I think every time we play it would be 1-0, 2-1, something like that. We’re just two equal teams, very much alike,” Havens said. “It was a lot of fun. Coach McDuffee has been my mentor for 20-some years now and it’s just always fun to get together and compete. That was one heck of a game to watch.”
Athens’ next test will come today, as the Wildcats head to Towanda.
“The pressure is never coming off us,” Havens said. “Wyalusing keeps pace. We keep winning and we still only got a game lead on first place. We can’t afford let downs, we know that, we just go back to work next week.”
