Athens wins Tom Koons Valley Meet By RYAN SHARP Associate Editor Oct 21, 2021 Both the Athens boys and girls cross country teams took first place at the Tom Koons Valley Meet at Waverly Glen on Tuesday.Sayre and Waverly were incomplete in both races.Athens' Matt Gorsline took first in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds. The second, third and fourth place runners were separated by less than one second.Athen’s Ethan Denlinger finished second with a 17:45.57, Waverly’s Nate Ackely finished third in 17:45.88, and Kyle Anthony of Athens took fourth with a 17:46.13.Carter Lewis finished fifth with a time of 18:52 and Nate Prickett was sixth with a 19:47 to round out the top five for Athens.Waverly’s Sam VanDyke placed seventh with a time of 19:50, and Gavin Schillmoeller followed him in eighth with a 20:11.Sayre’s Braylon Dekay finished 11th, running a 22:18.In the girls race, Athens’ Sara Bronson captured first with a time of 20:23.Waverly produced the next three finishers, as Harper Minaker took second with a time of 21:05, Elizabeth Vaughn took third in 22:40 and Olivia Nittinger was fourth with a 23:17. Athens’ Thea Bentley finished fifth in 24:09, and Corey Ault was Sayre’s top finisher in sixth place with a time of 26:50.Also scoring for Athens were Emily Henderson (26:52), Cailyn Conklin (27:23) and Ruby Kinsman (26:48).Sayre’s Rose Shikanga finished ninth with a 27:27 and Deborah Shikanga ran a 31:23.Athens also won both races in modified competition.Athens’ Graham Wanck took first with a time of 9:37 in the boys race.Waverly’s top finisher in the the modified boys race was Chase Hine, who finished third with a 10:41Waverly’s Lauren Gorsline won the girls race with an 11:09.Sayre’s top finisher in the modified girls race was Mackenzie Chamberlain, who finished second with an 11:14.Addison Browne clocked an 11:20 to finish in third, the top time for Athens. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. 