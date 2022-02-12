WAVERLY — A lot was on the line in a non-conference matchup at the end of the regular season between Waverly and Chenango Forks. A win for either team may have meant a home sectional playoff game as teams race for seeding position and it was Forks that got the 68-64 win.
In a rematch of the Section IV Class C football championship, the Wolverines struck first. Joey Tomasso paced the team early with nine points in the first quarter to help his team jump out to a 19-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Waverly gave up that lead in the second quarter, but still battled back on the offensive end. The spark at the end of that quarter was Brennan Traub.
After the Blue Devils tied the game at 25, he scored four points in the final minute, including a steal and a layup at the buzzer to give his team a 29-25 lead heading into the break.
The second half was all Chenango Forks from start to finish as they outscored the red and white by a score of 43-25, using 20-point plus quarters in the third and fourth.
“That was one of out poorer defensive efforts,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson. “They were more physical than we were and that affected what we did on offensive end. I give them credit. They played harder than we did.”
As a team, the Wolverines committed 14 turnovers which led to the Blue Devils icing the game at the free throw line late.
Scoring more than half of the team’s points in the second half was Davis Croft who had 13 of his total 19 points in the final 16 minutes. He was the team’s leading scorer on the night to go along with 11 rebounds in the double-double effort.
Liam Traub finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points to go with six rebounds while Tomasso scored nine of his 10 in the first half. Brennan Traub also had seven points and three assists in the loss.
Leading Chenango Forks in the scoring category was first team all-state running back for the Blue Devils football team in Dubbs Haqq. He was able to knock down 21 points while Trevor Warpus scored 19. Fifteen of those points came in the second and third quarters.
With the loss, Waverly’s record dips to 13-6, while Chenango Forks improves to 8-9 on the season.
Tioga 70, Odessa-Montour 38
ODESSA — The host Indians led Tioga 13-12 after a quarter and trailed just 25-18 at the half.
Then Tioga went off, scoring 22 points and allowing two in the third to tale a 47-20 through three and put the game out of reach.
Keith Jure kept O-M in the game early. He dropped eight of his 16 points in the first quarter but the Tigers held him to a single point in the middle two quarters, and his team to seven points. Tioga had 35 points in that span.
Gavin Fisher had 11 of his 20 points in the first half. Casey Stoughton added 11 points and Evan Sickler netted nine points with Ethan Perry and Valentino Rossi chipping in eight each.
Tioga ends its regular season with an 11-9 record and will await the Section IV Class C playoffs.
