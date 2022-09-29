Lady Panthers sweep Odessa-Montour By The Times Sep 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The S-VE volleyball team celebrates after a point during Wednesday's match against O-M. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times S-VE’s Lilyanah Doolittle jumps up for a kill during Wednesday’s match against O-M. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPENCER – The Spencer-Van Etten volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season on Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep over Odessa-Montour.S-VE would take the first set 25-19 in the closest contest of the night, and would then take the second set 25-17 to go up 2-0.In the final set, S-VE dominated and won 25-9 to complete the sweep and capture their sixth win of the year. Spencer would use their superior serving to take the win, recording a total of 18 aces on the night.CC Churey would record six aces and 14 assists, while Marah Cooper would also notch six aces to go with her eight digs and five kills.Adriena Farmer had two aces and four kills, Lilyanah Doolittle added two blocks, Kaili Root added three digs, and Jacqueline Brown recorded a team-high six digs.Odessa-Montour was paced by Hannah Kinner, who recorded six aces on the night.S-VE will be back on the court as they look to string together wins when they travel to Newfield on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tioga 3, TAE 0ELMIRA HEIGHTS – The Tioga Lady Tigers swept the Thomas A. Edison Lady Spartans on Wednesday to improve to 9-3 in the 2022 season.Tioga would handily win the first two sets by double-digits, picking up 25-15 wins in both to go up 2-0 over TAE.In the final set, TAE would keep things closer, but the Lady Tigers would complete the sweep with a score of 25-18 for their ninth win of the year.Tioga's Kyra Bailey would have a busy day on the court, dishing out 22 assists and recording 14 assists to go with her two kills and two aces.Hailey Browne would lead the way in attacking, racking up 11 kills, one block, and recording two aces.Layni Whitmore would add a team-high three aces and Reese Howey recorded 10 kills and six digs.Tioga's next contest will be another road tilt and will travel to take on Watkins Glen tonight at 7:30 p.m. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 