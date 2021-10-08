Watkins Glen downs Waverly

Waverly’s Liz Robinson swims to a second-place in the 200 free in her team’s meet with Watkins Glen on Thursday.

WAVERLY — The Waverly swim team wrapped up its regular season with a 111-74 loss to Watkins Glen on Thursday evening.

Mira Kittle placed second with a time of 27.17 seconds in the 50 freestyle, and Sophia Desisti finished right behind her in 27.14.

Kittle also logged a time of 1:08.13 in the 100 backstroke, which is ninth all-time in program history.

Sophia Desisti came in second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:10.2.

Sydney Rosenbloom swam a personal best of 2:13.41 in the 200 freestyle.

In diving, Josie VanDyke scored a 166 to take first.

Natalie Garrity scored a 150.15 and Abbey Knolles had 139.6.

Next up for Waverly is the IAC meet on Oct. 23.

