Forbes Award winners
2022- Karter Rude, Athens 2021- Collin Wright, Waverly 2020- Aaron Lane, Athens 2019- Dylan Ward, Waverly 2018- Ethan Lane, Athens 2017- Kalen Keathley, Athens 2016- Josh Mastrantuono, Waverly 2015- Tyler Forbes, Athens 2014- Troy Stivason, Athens 2013- Kyle Post, Sayre 2012- Jeff Mastrantuono, Waverly 2011- Taylor Skerpon, Sayre 2010- Kevin Gorman, Waverly 2009- Brian Sewalt, Waverly 2008- Mark Kuzma, Waverly 2007- Colin McDonald, Waverly 2006- Casey McDonald, Waverly 2005- Cory Raupers, Athens 2004- Jon Smith, Waverly 2003- Aaron Raupers, Athens 2002- Tyler Gutierrez, Waverly 2001- Pat Fell, Waverly 2000- Brian Howard, Waverly 1999- Mark Bradley, Sayre 1998- Dave Gabriel, Athens 1997- Brandon Uhl, Waverly 1996- Kevin Wheeler, Waverly 1995- Shawn Bradley, Athens 1994- Mike Angelo, Athens 1993- Erik Larson, Athens 1992- Chris Jones, Athens 1991- Mike Barton, Sayre 1990- Joe Tomasso, Waverly 1989- Patrick Esposito, Sayre 1988- Rob Wolfe, Sayre 1987- Matt Hutz, Athens 1986- John Brooks, Sayre 1985- Ken Bradley, Athens 1984- Mike Stolicker, Waverly 1983- Adrian Gorsline, Sayre 1982- Mike Testen, Athens 1981- Greg Poletto, Waverly 1980- Bill Simonovich, Sayre 1979- Kyle Raupers, Athens 1978- Jonathan Wells, Waverly 1977- Lenny Pientka, Athens 1976- Anton Bubniak, Sayre 1975- Jack Poll, Sayre 1974- Vic Northrup, Waverly 1973- Mike Webster, Athens 1972- Bob Seymour, Waverly 1971- Jerry Terwilliger, Waverly 1970- Patrick Joyce, Waverly 1969- James McCloe, Waverly 1968- Gary Munn, Sayre 1967- William Firestine, Athens 1966- John Ault, Waverly 1965- Gary Childs, Sayre 1964- John Baker, Athens 1963- John Dobberstein, Waverly 1962- Dave Ransom, Waverly 1961- John Scanlin, Sayre 1960- Gerald Cole, Athens 1959- Dick Rockwell, Waverly
Forbes Awards won (by school)
Waverly- 28 Athens- 22 Sayre- 14
———Principals’ Award winners
2022- TBA 2021- Gabby Picco, Waverly 2020- Melina Ortiz, Waverly 2019- Alex Tomasso, Waverly 2018- Elle Nittinger, Waverly 2017- Molly Ball, Sayre 2016- Paige Wampole, Sayre 2015- Kaylee Uhl, Waverly 2014- Elyse Skerpon, Sayre 2013- Monica Dougherty, Athens 2012- Jessica Kopatz, Athens 2011- Hannah Robinson, Sayre 2010- Erika Kisel, Waverly 2009- Mariah Conrad, Athens 2008- Morgan Hafer, Athens 2007- Katie Woodcock, Waverly 2006- Katie Mann, Waverly 2005- Mallory Hafer, Athens 2004- Alisha Struppler, Sayre 2003- Maryellen Onofre, Athens 2002- Jacky Gorman, Athens 2001- Christine Marking, Athens 2000- Kati Hughes, Waverly 1999- Michelle Vargo, Waverly 1998- Jen Nichols, Athens 1997- Emily Dugan, Athens 1996- Lori Allen, Athens 1995- Stacy Smith, Waverly 1994- Becky Baker, Waverly 1993- Lisa Allen, Athens 1992- Michelle Liechty, Athens and Michelle Shafer, Athens 1991- Gwen Lynch, Waverly 1990- Michelle Gilbert, Athens 1989- Janeen Schrann, Sayre 1988- Jill Stolicker, Waverly 1987- Kathy Dolan, Sayre 1986- Deb Wardrop, Athens 1985- Tres Mack, Waverly 1984- Robin Kinner, Athens 1983- Mary Terwilliger, Waverly 1982- Debra Keir, Athens
Principals’ Awards won (by school)
