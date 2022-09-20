NEWARK VALLEY – The Spencer-Van Etten volleyball team swept Newark Valley 3-0 on Monday.
The SVE team would take the first set with a decisive 25-12 win, with the ensuing sets being much closer with scores of 25-22 and 25-23.
They were led by impressive serving with Kaili Root notching 11 service points and three aces, Marah Cooper adding 10 service points and three aces, and Cecelia Churey tallying nine service points and two aces.
Cooper added a team-high five kills, Jacqueline Brown had six digs, Lilyanna Doolittle had three blocks and Churey dished out eight assists.
SVE will be back on their home court on Wednesday against Tioga at 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Galeton 3, Sayre 0
GALETON – The Sayre Lady Redskins were swept by the Galeton Lady Tigers on Saturday by scores of 25-4, 25-20, and 25-16.
Sayre was paced by Gabrielle Shaw who notched three kills and two blocks.
Maddison Belles added two aces, one kill, and one block while Aliyah Rawlings added two aces and seven digs.
Makenna Garrison added a team-high 20 digs, Elizabeth Boyle chipped in six digs and seven assists, Raegan Parrish added an ace and Abbie McGaughey blocked one shot.
Sayre’s next contest is at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Wyalusing.
Tioga - Third Place in Tioga Tournament
TIOGA– The Tioga volleyball team finished perfect in pool play and took third overall in the Tioga Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Tioga went a perfect 8-0 in pool play, the best record of any team on the day, and placed themselves in the Semi Finals match.
In their matchup, they took on Trumansburg and fell by a score of 25-11 to end their day.
Tioga was back in action at home on Monday against Waverly.
