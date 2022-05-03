Saturday, April 30BaseballBorder Brawl

Sayre 12, Tioga 2 Athens 0, Waverly 1 Sayre 5, Waverly 2 Athens 10, Tioga 0

SoftballTesta Tournament

Windsor 9, Waverly 0 Johnson City 10, Waverly 8 Tioga 7, Spencer-Van Etten 1

———Monday, May 2Girls Golf

Waverly 212, Lansing 233, Spencer-Van Etten 240, Watkins Glen 309

Boys Golf

Tioga 186, Newark Valley 221 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 155, Waverly 210

Baseball

Tioga at Groton, PPD Wyalusing 7, Athens 3 Notre Dame 11, Waverly 2

Softball

Spencer-Van Etten at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Wyalusing 11, Athens 3

———Tuesday, May 3Baseball

Williamson at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Williamson at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Candor, 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour and Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Sayre, Northern Tioga and Towanda at Troy, 4 p.m. Northeast Bradford and North Penn at Athens, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Waverly at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, May 4Baseball

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Groton at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Tioga, Moravia and Whitney Point at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 4 p.m.

———Thursday, May 5Softball

Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Waverly at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

———Friday, May 6Baseball

Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Groton, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Spencer-Van Etten at Edison, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Canton at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Spencer-Van Etten at Trumansburg Duo Relays, 5 p.m. Sayre at Purple and White Invite at Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Waverly at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m. Trumansburg at Tioga, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Waverly and Corning at Horseheads, 4 p.m.

———Saturday, May 7Track & Field

Waverly at the Blue Shoes Invitational, Horseheads, Noon

———Monday, May 9Girls Golf

Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Elmira at Corning, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Golf

Notre Dame at Tioga, 4 p.m.

Softball

Athens at North Penn/Liberty, 4:30 p.m. Cowanesque Valley at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Cowanesque Valley at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, May 10Baseball

Greene at Tioga, 5 p.m. Athens at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Dryden at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Owego, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Waverly at Divisional Meet, Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten at Divisional Meet at Odessa-Montour, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Trumansburg, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Waverly and Lansing at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, May 11Softball

Spencer-Van Etten at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Trumansburg, 6:30 p.m. Dryden at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Sullivan County at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Waverly at Horseheads, 5 p.m.

———Thursday, May 12Baseball

Johnson City at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sayre at Sullivan County, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Trumansburg at Waverly, 4 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m.

———Friday, May 13Baseball

Sayre at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Spencer-Van Etten at the Newark Valley Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Lansing and Corning at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

———Saturday, May 14SoftballBorder Brawl

Tioga at Athens, 11 a.m. Waverly at Sayre, 11 a.m. Waverly at Athens, 1:30 p.m. Tioga at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.

———Sunday, May 15Baseball

Sayre vs. Athens at PNC Park, Scranton, 4:30 p.m.

———Monday, May 16Softball

Galeton at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, May 18Softball

Sayre at Towanda, 4:30 p.m.

