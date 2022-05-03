Saturday, April 30BaseballBorder Brawl
Sayre 12, Tioga 2 Athens 0, Waverly 1 Sayre 5, Waverly 2 Athens 10, Tioga 0
SoftballTesta Tournament
Windsor 9, Waverly 0 Johnson City 10, Waverly 8 Tioga 7, Spencer-Van Etten 1
———Monday, May 2Girls Golf
Waverly 212, Lansing 233, Spencer-Van Etten 240, Watkins Glen 309
Boys Golf
Tioga 186, Newark Valley 221 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 155, Waverly 210
Baseball
Tioga at Groton, PPD Wyalusing 7, Athens 3 Notre Dame 11, Waverly 2
Softball
Spencer-Van Etten at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Wyalusing 11, Athens 3
———Tuesday, May 3Baseball
Williamson at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Williamson at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Candor, 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour and Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Sayre, Northern Tioga and Towanda at Troy, 4 p.m. Northeast Bradford and North Penn at Athens, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Waverly at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, May 4Baseball
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Groton at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Tioga, Moravia and Whitney Point at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 4 p.m.
———Thursday, May 5Softball
Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Waverly at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
———Friday, May 6Baseball
Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Groton, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Spencer-Van Etten at Edison, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Canton at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Spencer-Van Etten at Trumansburg Duo Relays, 5 p.m. Sayre at Purple and White Invite at Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Waverly at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m. Trumansburg at Tioga, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Waverly and Corning at Horseheads, 4 p.m.
———Saturday, May 7Track & Field
Waverly at the Blue Shoes Invitational, Horseheads, Noon
———Monday, May 9Girls Golf
Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Elmira at Corning, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Golf
Notre Dame at Tioga, 4 p.m.
Softball
Athens at North Penn/Liberty, 4:30 p.m. Cowanesque Valley at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Cowanesque Valley at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, May 10Baseball
Greene at Tioga, 5 p.m. Athens at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Dryden at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Owego, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Waverly at Divisional Meet, Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten at Divisional Meet at Odessa-Montour, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Trumansburg, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Waverly and Lansing at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, May 11Softball
Spencer-Van Etten at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Trumansburg, 6:30 p.m. Dryden at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Sullivan County at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Waverly at Horseheads, 5 p.m.
———Thursday, May 12Baseball
Johnson City at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sayre at Sullivan County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Trumansburg at Waverly, 4 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m.
———Friday, May 13Baseball
Sayre at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Spencer-Van Etten at the Newark Valley Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lansing and Corning at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
———Saturday, May 14SoftballBorder Brawl
Tioga at Athens, 11 a.m. Waverly at Sayre, 11 a.m. Waverly at Athens, 1:30 p.m. Tioga at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.
———Sunday, May 15Baseball
Sayre vs. Athens at PNC Park, Scranton, 4:30 p.m.
———Monday, May 16Softball
Galeton at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, May 18Softball
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.