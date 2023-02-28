ALBANY — Tioga’s eight wrestlers all advanced to the second day of the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships and would continue to put on a show on Saturday as the Tigers captured their fourth straight team championship.
As a team, Tioga tallied 157.5 points. The Tigers dominated the field. Bolivar-Richburg was the runner-up with 76 points.
Tioga head coach Kris Harrington credited his team’s success to Tioga’s wrestling community.
“It’s a testament to the program as a whole, starting from the youth all the way up. The support we have, top to bottom, in the program, from community members, to the administration. It’s just amazing to be a part this,” Harrington said.
Tioga’s Caden Bellis and Ousmane Duncanson claimed individual state titles 138 and 160 pounds, respectively. Logan Bellis and Gianni Silvestri also made it to the finals but suffered losses and finished as runners-up.
Jayden Duncanson, Deakon Bailey and Drew Macumber battled to finish with medals.
Logan Bellis started the day with a 6-4 victory in the 102-pound semifinals. Logan used three takedowns to control Newfane’s Jakob Lucinski and advance to the finals.
Logan wrestled John Glenn’s Tommy Aiello in the championship bout. Aiello entered the tournament as the number one ranked wrestler at the weight. After a scoreless first period, Aiello rode Bellis for the entire second period. Aiello got an escape and a takedown in the third to claim the title. Bellis finishes the season as NYSPHSAA runner-up.
Jayden Duncanson went on an absolute tear in the 118-pound consolation bracket. Jayden dumped some stiff competition, winning every bout and picking up bonus points in every bout. Once he got on top, he cradled everybody.
He warmed up with a major decision over Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Jacob McVige. McVige was the returning state fourth place finisher. Jayden cradled his next two opponents for falls, including third-ranked Cade Sands. In the consolation finals, he majored Central Valley Academy’s Gene Edwards — who was the returning state fifth place finisher.
Two-time defending state champ Gianni Silvestri added a third state final appearance to his resume. He used five takedowns to beat Tamarac’s Trevor Bishop in the 126-pound semifinals.
In the finals, Silvestri faced Central Valley Academy’s Jordan Joslyn. Joslyn dictated the pace with constant leg attacks, putting Silvestri on the defensive early. Joslyn’s unique style broke through Silvestri’s defense for three takedowns and the 7-2 win.
Deakon Bailey brought the drama to the 126-pound wrestlebacks as he started the day with a narrow margin of victory. He defeated John Glenn’s Anthony Mirando 1-0. Mirando was penalized for grabbing Bailey’s headgear on a takedown attempt in the first period. Bailey used his riding skills to ride out the third period to preserve the victory.
Bailey used a takedown in overtime to defeat Putnam Valley’s Esuar Ordonez in the next bout. Assured of a medal, Bailey’s theatrics ended. Trevor Cortright bounced Bailey into the fifth-and-sixth place bout where he lost to Cobleskill-Richmondville’s Liam English 4-0.
Tyler Roe lost his first bout of the day in the 132-pound consolation bracket. Roe had built a 3-0 lead after two periods. Roe saw an opportunity for a single leg and took it. However, he could not finish. His opponent scored on the attempt and took a 4-3 lead to the final whistle. The loss knocked Roe out of the tournament.
Drew Macumber lost his seminal bout against South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet. Sweet was a returning state finalist. Macumber dropped into the consolations where he lost to Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper. In the bout for fifth place, Macumber lost 7-3 to. Greenville’s Kieran Cullen. Both Camper and Cullen were ranked in the top five in the state.
Tioga qualified eight wrestlers for the NYSPHSAA tournament. All eight wrestlers advanced to the day two of the tournament, seven of them medaled. None of the qualifiers are seniors and all can return to compete next year.
