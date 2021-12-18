Waverly’s boys and girls bowling teams swept Lansing on the road Friday night.

Boys

Waverly 4, Lansing 0

LANSING — Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool opened with a 237 and closed out a 655 with a 243 on the road to lead the Wolverines.

Waverly, now 20-0, won the games by scores of 1,031-847, 888-797 and 907-848 and to the total score point 2,826-2,492.

Hunter Hamilton led Lansing with a 569 that included a 222.

Girls

Waverly 4, Lansing 0

LANSING — Waverly had the win getting off the bus as Lansing has just three bowlers.

Waverly scored well, with an 800, a 757 and an 857 for a 2,414 that improves its record to 17-3.

Rachel Houseknecht led Waverly with a 558 on games of 192, 177 and 189.

Keara Armstrong had a 461 to lead Lansing.

Waverly is off until the new year and will host Notre Dame on Jan. 4.

