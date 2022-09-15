Hunting along the Pennsylvania-New York border has its obvious advantages. There’s a blend of hunting seasons, more Sunday hunting options in New York, and simply more opportunities to head afield to perhaps fill your freezer or game bag.
But these days border hunting also has its challenges, especially when pursuing whitetails. The arrival of Chronic Wasting Disease in both states – although, thankfully, not in our region at this point – has led to some strict regulations regarding the transport of hunter-killed deer across state lines. By law, hunters taking a whitetail in one state must remove numerous parts of the deer before crossing the state line, which essentially means deboning your kill before heading home.
It’s a bit of a headache, albeit a necessary one in the eyes of state wildlife biologists seeking to halt the spread of the neurological disease that is fatal to whitetails. Hunters are left with some decision-making after downing a deer; in past seasons I’ve taken our New York whitetails to a friend who was more than happy to have the venison.
But that’s not always an option. And hunters who prefer butchering their own deer rather than paying a processor have to jump through some regulatory hoops in order to take their deer across the state line and home.
Another superb avenue for hunters who already have a full freezer or don’t want to tackle the border-crossing issue is taking the deer to a processor participating in the highly successful venison donation programs in Pennsylvania and New York. There are several on both sides of the Pa.-N.Y. line and you can drop off your deer without charge. In New York, the Bath, N.Y.-based Venison Donation Coalition (venisondonation.com) is in its third decade of operation and donations are approaching the two million—pound mark. In Pennsylvania, it’s called Hunters Sharing the Harvest (sharedeer.org) and Bradford County hunters last season donated over two tons of venison to the program; program representatives visited the county earlier this year to receive a $20,000 check from county commissioners, who used American Recovery Act funding to support the mission of the program.
In New York, the program is funded entirely through donations, which can be made via the website or when hunters purchase their licenses. Even individuals who don’t buy a license can donate to the program.
Pennsylvania’s model program receives funding from individual donors and sponsors, as well as public and private foundation support and allocations from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the state’s Game Commission. Those funds allow processors to be compensated for taking part in the program.
A list of area processors can be found on both websites, so hunters can develop a game plan before heading afield.
••••••••••••
While the Sunday hunting debate continues to percolate in Pennsylvania and regulations slowly allow for more Sunday options afield, the Canadian province of Newfoundland has taken the leap to allow Sunday hunting. Legislation has cleared the way to allow for Sunday hunting on The Rock, and it will be viewed as a huge step for the scores of hunters in the Northeast and beyond who travel to Newfoundland each fall to hunt moose – including Paula and myself, since we hope to return in the not-too-distant future.
