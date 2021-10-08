Waverly likes being defensive

WAVERLY — Everybody likes a high-flyin’ offensive extravaganza, right?
Not exactly. A lot of people like to see a stellar defensive performance. If that describes you, you should check out Waverly’s defense.
Our area boasts a few good defenses and Waverly’s might be the best.
Waverly has a 156-28 points for-points against ratio, but that’s deceiving.
The Wolverines’ first-team defense has allowed one touchdown in five games. The second team gave up a score, a kickoff was taken back for six and the other TD was on a pick-six that might have been overturned under further review had replay been used.
So, basically, Waverly has thrown shutouts at four of its five opponents and held the other opponent to one touchdown. Considering today’s more offensive mindset, the Wolverines take great pride in being a throwback on the defensive side.
The key for this team is for everybody to do his job.
“Everybody’s doing our jobs,” said DJ Shaw. “We don’t care who’s making the plays. It doesn’t matter if it’s the outside guy, the inside guy or the line. We’re just doing our jobs and that’s what’s making us good on defense.”
Cayden Turcsik agreed.
“We work our butts off making sure we have every assignment down” he said. “Everybody’s got their own assignment. If you do your own assignment, we’re unstoppable. You have to rely on everybody else. You do your own job and everything follows from there.”
Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller pointed to a disciplined approach to the game.
“We’ve been relatively disciplined, staying in position, staying square and not giving up big plays and that’s a key to success,” said Miller.
Turcsik, who calls defensive plays along with Shaw, added another hallmark of the Wolverines’ defense and a key to its success.
“Aggressiveness. Just being out there going 11 hats to the ball and keeping our aggressiveness up,” Turcsik said. “The play isn’t over until the whistle blows.”
Again, Shaw agreed, saying, “We’re moment to moment, saying we’re going to stop them and score more points.”
Their approach even works when there’s virtually no time for practice. When the Wolverines went out to play Livonia, the contest was scheduled as of 2:30 Thursday. The game was on Saturday.
“It was a little bit concerning,” said Shaw. “We learned on the fly and watched a little bit of film after practice on Friday and got it done. Going into the game we knew we had nothing to lose, so we just played with all we had and left it out there. We should be pretty good if we keep doing our jobs and not caring who makes the plays.”
“We’re tackling well,” said Miller. “We still make mistakes here and there. We’ve had a bend but don’t break mentality. We’ve had some big stands at the goal line and that builds confidence as you go on through the season. We’re playing with a lot of confidence. I also think our conditioning is a factor and our tackling ability. If we can continue that we can continue to be successful.”
It’s also easy to start reading your press clippings and believing you can slack off. That can cause some trouble.
“I think we’re pretty good about that.” said Miller. “We as coaches are responsible for making sure they come out and practice hard every day.”
He also said that the leadership on the team has been very good.
“That’s a factor too,” said Miller. “Our mantra from day one has been ‘be where your feet are at.’ When our feet are on the practice field, that’s where our minds need to be. We’ve done a relatively good job at that
“We have to keep our heads on our shoulders, and keep practicing hard and getting after it,” said Shaw.
