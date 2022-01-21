TOWANDA — The Athens boys and girls swim teams both defeated Towanda on Thursday evening.
The Athens girls defeated Towanda 93-32 and for the boys, Athens defeated Towanda 94-46.
In the boys 200 yard medley relay Athens’ Ethan Hicks, Ronel Ankam, Chris DeForest, and Ethan Delinger won in 2 minutes, 4.81 seconds.
Athens’ Teagan Williams won the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:11.06. Towanda’s Juliana Varner placed second in 2:23.56. Athens’s Grace Cobb finished third in 2:28.75.
In the boys 200 yard freestyle Towanda’s Nate Spencer finished ahead of Athens’ Ronel Ankam in a photo finish. Spencer placed first in 2:18.73 and Ankam finished in 2:18.75 to place second.
Athens’ Ethan Delinger placed first in the boys 200 yard individual medley in 2:27.50.
It was a tight pack in the girls 50 yard freestyle. Athens’ Brooke Kopatz placed first in 28.76, Towanda’s Marissa Wise finished second in 30.53, and Athens’ Allison Thoman placed third in 31.28.
The boys 50 yard freestyle also went down to the wire. Athens’ Ryan Gorman placed first in 27.01, Athens’ Reuvan Gifeisman finished second in 27.57, and Towanda’s Luke Tavani placed third in 27.89.
Athen’s Abigayle Panek posted a score of 171 in the girls one meter diving and in the boys one meter dive event, Athens’ Carter Lewis scored an 88.25.
In the girls 100 yard butterfly Athens’ Taylar Fisher won in 1:14.02.
Athens’ Taegan Williams won the girls 100 yard freestyle in 1:03.07. Towanda’s Juliana Varner placed second in 1:04.37. Towanda’s Noelle Rogers finished in 1:23.70 to place third.
In the boys 100 yard freestyle Towanda’s Luke Tavani won in 1:02.29. Athens’ Reuvan Gifeisman finished second in 1:04.45 and Eric Mcgee placed third in 1:06.79.
Athens’ Grace Cobb won the girls 500 yard freestyle in 6:35.98.
In the boys 500 yard freestyle Towanda’s Alex Lantz placed first in 6:39.39.
Towanda’s Juliana Varner, Rylee Martin, Noelle Rogers, and Marissa Wise won the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in 2:09.98.
Athens’ Ronel Ankam, Ethan Delinger, Ethan Hicks, and Chris DeForest won the boys 200 yard freestyle relay in 1:44.38.
In the girls 100 yard backstroke, Athens’ Taylar Fisher won in 1:13.37. Athens’ Emily Marshall placed second in 1:20.81.
Athens’ Ethan Delinger won the boys 100 yard backstroke in 1:12.92 and Athens’ Brooke Kopatz won the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:18.06.
Towanda’s Nate Spencer won the boys 100 yard breaststroke in 1:21.68.
In the girls 400 yard freestyle relay Athens’ Grace Cobb, Elizabeth Talada, Maryrose Bertsch won in 5:21.80.
Athens’ Reuvan Gifeisman, Ethan Hicks, Ronel Ankam, and Chris DeForest won the boys 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:01.97.
Athens will swim against Lewisburg at Towanda on Saturday at 11 a.m.
