OWEGO – A sideline observer noted during last week’s game against Chester that that if Waverly put it all together they’d be tough.
Put it all together is what Waverly did Friday night and the result was a 35-0 win for the Wolverines over Owego’s Indians.
The Wolverines scored two touchdowns in both the first and second quarters and another in the third ended the scoring.
The opening salvo was a 36-yard TD pass from Joey Tomasso to Carter George with 9:02 to go in the opening quarter. Gage Tedesco scored from three yards out at the 2:53 mark.
In the second, Tedesco found paydirt from a yard out with 7:02 to go in the half. Tedesco then picked off Owego quarterback Elijah Lewis on the Indians’ next snap. Two plays later Jay Pipher ran it in from 13 yards away.
Waverly nearly added another score, coming up three yards short on the final play of the half on a Tomasso-to-Jake VanHouten connection.
That possession started with just 28 seconds left in the half at Waverly’s 37-yard line. Owego had a first-and-goal at Waverly’s 23-yard line but went backwards on a pair of motion penalties and a holding call. To that point it was Owego’s deepest penetration.
Waverly had to punt on its first second-half possession, but on the second march four runs culminated in a nine-yard Kaleb Bechey TD plunge.
Owego’s next possession lasted 14 plays and Owego had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Waverly stuffed the Indians on the first play. Three plays later, Lewis failed to get the snap from his center and Waverly’s Connor Stotler fell on the loose pigskin to end the last Owego threat.
The Wolverines ran 23 times for 148 yards and Tomasso hit 16 of 21 passes for 195 yards spread among seven different receivers.
Offensively, we played pretty well in the first half,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller, who noted that his squad scored on all four first-half possessions except the one at the end of the half where they came up three yards short. “Our backs and receivers did an excellent job of blocking down field and that makes a difference.”
Defensively, in addition to the goal-line stand, the Wolverines limited the Indians to 193 yards rushing – most coming on a pair of fake punts and the last Owego drive. Lewis finished with five completions on 16 attempts for just 35 yards.
“I thought we played very well again defensively,” said Miller, who also praised the play of kicker Ryan Clark, whose booming kickoffs left the Indians with an average starting point on their 16-yard line. “That’s a huge asset.”
The Wolverines will host Newark Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals hosted Tioga today in their season opener.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.