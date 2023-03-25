DeLill to play football at St. John Fisher

WAVERLY — Waverly senior Nate DeLill had plenty of options when it came to where he would spend his next four years — with Utica on the top of his list — but his best friend and teammate Isaiah Bretz said he needed to check out one more place — St. John Fisher.
“I was definitely looking at Utica, Hobart, Cortland. I was looking at all of those places,” said DeLill. “When I first went to (St. John Fisher), and Isaiah had already went there right at the beginning, and he told me ‘Wait until you get to this place, it’s really going to turn your head.’”
It turns out Bretz was right.
“I got there and I was like, ‘Wow, he wasn’t kidding,’” DeLill said. “The campus was beautiful, the coaches are really nice and I mean the people there are just so friendly and I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go here.’”
DeLill made it official on Thursday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for St. John Fisher.
There were a couple different things that made Fisher the right fit, according to DeLill.
“I fit well into their scheme, and like I said the campus is just very nice. It’s one of a kind. You don’t get a better college football atmosphere than that. The education is even better, and they really strive for you to get a good education, so that’s really the main point,” said DeLill, who will play tight end and H-back for the Cardinals.
DeLill joins Bretz as well as Athens seniors Mason Lister and Luke Horton as members of Fisher’s 2023 recruiting class.
“Whatever tour (Isaiah) went on or visit he went on, I was usually with him. We always got invited on the same date and not to mention the Athens kids. I know Mason and Luke very well, and I really like them too so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” DeLill said.
DeLill believes having Bretz by his side — and as his roommate — will help with the transition to college.
“I think it’s going to help us a lot because we are both hard workers and we want to get it done. We know how it is and how much we have to push each other to get it done — and it’s going to be really fun,” he said.
DeLill gave credit to Waverly head football coach Jason Miller and assistant coach Dave Shaw with helping him prepare for the next level.
“They prepared me a lot. They always told me little pointers as I was going, and coach Miller and coach Shaw always help me on the field. I’ve got to give it to them, they taught me everything I know,” DeLill said.
DeLill also gave a shoutout to Waverly basketball coach Lou Judson.
“Coach Judson also taught me that a very big part in life is working hard on the basketball court, even if it’s not your main sport. I feel like I did that this year for him, and I’m actually going to really miss basketball,” he said.
The Waverly senior has loved his time as a Wolverine.
“It’s really been a journey. I mean we’ve won some sectional titles and IAC Large School championships and it’s been a really fun ride. I wouldn’t change it for the world. This is my home,” said DeLill, who is leaning towards a business or sports management major at Fisher.
Now, he will look to make more memories as a St. John Fisher Cardinal — and he’s hoping to make a splash right away.
“They’ve already told me I fit the scheme well and they are low on tight ends too, so that’s why they were really ecstatic when I told them ‘I’m coming and you better get ready because I’m going to work my tail off.’ I’m going to try and start my freshman year,” he said.
When it comes to his goals for his college career, the first thing he mentioned was not football.
“To get a really good education and come out with something I know I can do in the world,” said DeLill, who also has goals when it comes to football. “Definitely win an Empire 8 championship, that would be really cool, too.”
