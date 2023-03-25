DeLill to play football at St. John Fisher

Waverly senior Nate DeLill signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at St. John Fisher on Thursday. He is pictured here with his family and Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

