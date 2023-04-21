PITTSBURGH — The Athens baseball squad is off to an 8-0 start to the 2023 campaign — and their latest win came in a “one-of-a-kind experience” as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ High School Baseball Classic at PNC Park last Saturday night.
The Wildcats were one of eight high school teams that got a chance to compete on the Major League Baseball field in Pittsburgh last weekend. They would pick up a 3-1 win in five innings over Titusville to stay unbeaten on the season.
“It was an awesome experience,” said Athens coach Charlie Havens. “I think the biggest thing I loved about it was everyone was with their families, and you could tell the families were really enjoying it. It created a pretty solid bond that I witnessed between the families and players, and the interaction between all of us. It was a really good trip.”
Senior Mason Lister tossed a two-hitter on the mound and helped himself at the plate with a triple, single, two RBI and one run scored.
“Their team was solid. They put the ball in play, and to be able to beat a team like that really gave us a district-type game, so it was good to be able to have a competitive, good game,” Lister said.
During Saturday’s game, Lister took some time to enjoy the moment inside PNC Park.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience to be able to go on an actual Major League field and be able to walk into the batter’s box and just being able to see everything in the background, it was a wild experience,” Lister said.
For Athens senior Luke Horton, it was a special experience as he grew up a Pirates fan and dreamed of playing at PNC Park.
“For me as a Pirates fan, it was awesome to be able to play at PNC Park,” said Horton, who admitted he had to work hard to not get caught up in the moment. “There was a balance between taking it all in and staying focused on the game. I kind of set aside my first at-bat to step in the box, step out and look across the stadium — (but then) I’m like ‘Alright, I’ve got to lock in. We’ve got to win still.’ But I mean, trust me I was looking around a couple times.”
Athens senior catcher Caleb Nichols had the best seat in the house behind the plate.
“It was definitely a beautiful experience ... it almost looked fake,” said Nichols on the view looking out onto the Pittsburgh skyline. “It was definitely special because (not many people) are going to experience an MLB field.”
While playing on a MLB field and getting a victory was important, these kinds of trips are also about bonding as a team.
“It was awesome. It was like how it was when we were younger going on travel ball trips and hanging out in the hotel. All that was just as cool as being in the stadium itself,” Horton said.
“Like I said, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience to be able to go out there with the team you’ve played with forever. It was a great time,” Lister added.
The Athens squad not only got to play on the same field as Major League players, they were also able to check out everything PNC Park has to offer — from the batting cages to the media room.
“It was cool, sitting in the same chair that Andrew McCutcheon sits in during interviews and we got to see their batting cage — it was awesome,” Horton said. “It was just a great experience and we are super blessed to be able to do that. And honestly, to come out with a win, and be a part of that was great.”
Havens was impressed with the experience.
“The game itself was amazing. The Pirates treated us like Major Leaguers — walking us in the same location the players come in, they took us where they park and basically the whole experience a Major League player would have on game day, they gave it to us,” he said. “I was blown away by the whole experience. We got a ton of pictures. They’ve been flying all over Facebook and Instagram. It was pretty amazing.”
The Athens coach said it took a lot of fundraising to get this trip done, and he’s hoping to plan another trip out to PNC Park in a couple years.
“The Pirates do it every year. It’s their high school baseball classic that they have. They basically invite eight teams to go, and we’re going to try and go again in 2025 because it was just such a cool experience to be on a Major League field, and to be able to do that every couple years is something we can hopefully keep going,” Havens said.
