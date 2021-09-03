Sayre at Cowanesque Valley

It took some time, but the issue was finally settled.
Saturday night, barring any unforeseen circumstance, the kids will finally get the chance to play.
In its last game, CV trailed South Williamsport 13-0 at the half, but South rolled in the second half to a 41-0 win.
Running the ball and stopping the run are keys in high school football. Cowanesque Valley had a hard time on both counts on Monday. South ran for 327 yards and held CV to 69.
Elliott Good and Tim Freeman lead CV on the ground. The pair teamed for 50 yards.
The Indians had far better luck through the air with Jacob Schmidt passing for 113 yards. Tanyan Brown snagged five passes for 88 yards and Tucker St. Peter had four short receptions for 19 yards.
Sayre had its way with Towanda Friday night amassing 416 total yards in a 46-9 win.
Brayden Horton hit on 14 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two TDs with no picks. Horton also had 75 yards on the ground on eight carries, second on the team, to David Northrup, who had 93 yards and two TDs on 11 runs.
Luke Horton added 69 yards on three receptions, Jackson Hubbard finished with 53 yards and a score on three catches, Dom Fabbri had 13 yards on two catches with one TD and Josh Arnold had 24 yards on four catches.
The Redskins proved quick and elusive on offense and could be a load for the Indians.
Defensively, Sayre hald Towanda to 101 yards on the ground and 177 overall. The “D” was led by Zack Garrity with nine tackles and Glen Romberger with seven.
Game time Saturday night is 7 p.m.
