ELMIRA — Cody Sayre scattered four Notre Dame hits in a complete-game effort and the SVEC Eagles did just enough at the plate to post a 1-0 win in IAC play on Wednesday.
SVEC scored the game’s lone run in the second inning. Ryan Swayze reached on an infield hit and went to second on an error on the play. Hunter Harmon then lined a 1-1 pitch to left and Swayze raced home.
The Crusaders managed to get one runner to third — in the bottom of the sixth — but couldn’t get the runner home.
Sayre was in complete control, ringing up 10 strikeouts without a walk. He twirled two 1-2-3 innings and came a dropped third strike from having a third in the seven-inning.
For their part, the Eagles managed six hits, led by two singles by Cameron Sinn. In addition to Swayze and Harmon, the Eagles also got a single each from Levi Anderson and Cody LaVigne.
SVEC’s next scheduled game is a home contest at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against George Jr. Republic.
Tuesday
Tioga 14, Newark Valley 2
NEWARK VALLEY — Tioga baseball moved to 9-5 on the season on Tuesday, taking down Newark Valley on the road, 14-2 in five innings.
The Tigers produced two runs to begin the game, before exploding for ten runs in the second inning to take a 12-0 advantage. A pair of runs from each side down the stretch brought the game to an end after five innings of play, with Tioga cruising to the win.
Shea Bailey and Garrett Godfrey tied for the team lead with three hits, and both had a double apiece. Bailey also added a triple in the game.
Drew Macumber and Max Dydynski each had two hits, while Tate Macauley and Jack Bombard added one hit each. Dydynski and Godfrey each contributed three RBI to lead Tioga, while Bailey and Macumber had two apiece. Macauley and Bombard each had one RBI.
Bailey and Bombard combined for seven strikeouts on the mound, while allowing just three total hits.
Tioga will play Newark Valley on Friday.
Athens 12, Towanda 2
TOWANDA — The Wildcats stayed unscathed Tuesday, as Athens used an eight-run third inning to race past the Black Knights in Towanda, 12-2, in six innings.
Athens (13-0) pulled ahead 1-0 in the first, and the eight insurance runs in the third set the pace for the Wildcats as they cruised to the victory. Towanda chipped away with runs in the fourth and sixth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the sizable deficit.
For the Wildcats, Luke Horton, Nick Grazul and Nick Jacob each had two hits. Grazul smashed a home run, while Horton and Joey Van Allen both contributed doubles.
Troy Rosenbloom, Mason Lister, Cam Sullivan, Luke Kraft, and Jaren Glisson each recorded a hit for the Wildcats.
Van Allen had three RBI for the team lead, while Grazul had two, and Glisson and Sullivan both added one apiece.
Kraft pitched the entire game, striking out 11 in six innings.
For Towanda, Teagan Irish and Jack Tavani both had two hits, while Alex Bowman added a home run. Bowman and Dawson Butts had the team’s only two RBI in the contest.
Athens will play at Troy on Friday, while Towanda will head to Wyalusing.
