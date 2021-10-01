EAGLES MERE — The Northern Tier League had a strong opening day of the District 4 Golf Championships as 11 golfers made the cut and will compete in the final round on Saturday.
Thursday was the opening round of the individual tournament and the only round of the team championship.
In the team race, Wellsboro led all NTL schools with a team total of 405 which was good enough for a fifth-place finish. Athens was one shot behind with a 406 to finish sixth with Wyalusing (418) finishing in seventh and Sayre (427) in eighth.
Lewisburg ran away from the field with a team score of 327 to claim the District 4 team championship.
Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer led the local contingent with an 87 to finish tied for 7th after the opening round of play.
Towanda’s Ryan Elliott finished with an 88 to claim a spot on Saturday, where he will begin the day in 11th place.
Athens was led by Cameron Sullivan’s round of 93, which was good enough to put him in 14th place heading into Saturday.
Athens’ Evan Cooper and Wyalusing’s Nick Salsman fired identical 94s to make the cut in 16th place.
Wellsboro teammates Hayden Zuchowski (99), Blake Hamblin (100) and Andrew Merriman (103) all made the cut, along with Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey and Grady Cobb with matching 106s and Sayre’s Dylan Seck with a round of 107.
Athens’ Nick Jacob missed the cut by one stroke after shooting a 109. His teammate, Dylan Saxon, was two shots off with a 110.
The top 35 made the cut and will compete in the final round of the District 4 Championships on Saturday. Golfers will tee off at 10 a.m. back at Eagles Mere Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.