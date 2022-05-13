CANDOR — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor completed a perfect 10-0 regular season, beating Odessa-Montour 164-214 at Catatonk Golf Course on Thursday.

Jacob Banks has been on fire of late. On Thursday, he birdied the par four fifth hole on the way to an even par 36 to take medalist honors.

Every SVEC scorer was within 10 shots of par.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Taylor Brock and Noah Banks, each with a 42, and Tyler Greeno with a 44.

Also starting for SVEC were Nate Gillette, with a 47, and Bryce Young, who had a 54.

Benson Petterson led O-M with a 46 and David Patterson carded a 50.

Also scoring for the Indians were Austin Hoyt with a 52 andJ acob Shaul, who had a 66.

Also starting for O-M were Aidan Vogel with a 67 and Wes Wade, who shot a 71.

Next up for SVEC is the sectional championship on Monday, May 23

Waverly 187, Trumansburg 191

WAVERLY — Trumansburg’s Jack Sherry was medalist with a 3-over-par 40 on Thursday, but Waverly’s depth won the day in an IAC golf match at The Club at Shepard Hills.

Jack Knight led Waverly with a 5-over-par 42, Davis Croft was +6 with a 43 and Hunter Elston was 8-over with a 46. Also scoring for Waverly was Declan Murphy, who had a 57.

Also starting for Waverly (4-5) were Evan Davies and Joey Bernatavitz, who each had a 59.

Joining Sherry on the scoreboard for Trumansburg (2-6) were Nico Potenza wiuth a 44, Lucas Hunter with a 47 and Ashlynn Smith with a 60.

Also starting for Trumansburg were Taylor Hemenway with a 61 and Jack Liskens with a 62.

Waverly will finish off its regular season today at 3:30 p.m. at Mark Twain, home course for Notre Dame

Watkins Glen 179, Tioga 189

WATKINS GLEN — Watkins Glen’s Dan Ely was the best on his home course Thursday, carding a 40 on the Par -36 layout to earn medalist honors.

Evan Sickler led Tioga with a 44. Also scoring for the Tigers (6-2) were Tyler Roe and James Luther with a 47 each and Ethan Landmesser, who had a 52.

Also starting for Tioga were Ben Davis, who also had a 51, and Ben Davis, who had a 53.

Joining Ely on Watkins Glen’s scoring list were Georgio Fazzary and Andrew Hayes each shot a 46 and Luke Spallasti logged a 57.

Also starting for the Senecas (9-2) was Ethan Cary, who had a 51.

Tioga is scheduled to play at Trumansburg on Thursday.

