BLOOMSBURG — Emma and Sara Bronson have led the pack for the Athens girls cross country team all season.
Both set a goal to qualify for the PIAA Championships, and achieved that goal at the District IV Championships on Thursday.
Sara ran a time of 20 minutes, 35 seconds to finish ninth in the Class AA girls race, and Emma ran a 20:50 to finish 14th.
“This has been my goal for the season, and it’s really nice. It paid off, Sara said. “I’ve been working hard all season with amazing teammates and great coaches, so it feels really good. I’m super excited for next Saturday, and I hope I do well.”
Emma shared a similar sentiment.
“It’s super exciting. At the beginning of the season, my goal was to qualify for States and I did, so it’s awesome,” she said. “Having a goal set and having something to work for really helps you work hard to achieve it.”
The Bronson sisters will be joined in Hershey by Matt Gorsline, who clocked a 17:26 to finish 12th in the Class AA boys race.
“It feels great. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do and finally got to succeed in doing it,” Gorsline said. “I’ve been working hard all year and getting better with the races. It definitely helped to have invitationals this year, unlike last year. I was able to prepare better for this.”
The other scorers for the Athens girls were Thea Bentley, who finished 58th in 24:49, Emily Henderson (71st, 26:24) and Kailyn Conklin (74th, 27:02).
Ethan Denlinger was the second Athens boy to cross the finish line, doing so in 17:38 to finish 20th, just shy of qualifying for States.
Kyle Anthony (28th, 18:20), Izaak Hobday (45th, 19:34) and Nate Prickett (46th, 19:39) rounded out the top five for the Athens boys.
In the Class A race, Braylon Dekay was the lone representative for the Sayre boys. He placed 56th with a time of 23:28.
Corey Ault led the Sayre girls, finishing 44th in 26:58. Rose Shikanga ran a 27:26 to finish 49th and Deborah Shikanga placed 57th with a time of 30:30.
The Athens qualifiers will run at PIAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6.
