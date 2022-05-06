TIOGA CENTER — Going into Thursday’s double dual with Spencer-Van Etten and Newfield, Tioga needed a sweep of the boys and girls’ meets to make some history.
In 1980, Tioga’s boys and girls track teams won division titles. In the last 41 years, each has won championships, but never in the same year.
This season the Tigers — boys and girls — each swept through the division undefeated.
On the girls’ side, Tioga nipped Newfield 70-65 and downed Spencer-Van Etten 93-32. Newfield’s ladies took a 78-54 verdict over the Panthers.
On the boys’ side, Tioga rolled to a 79-58 win over Newfield and downed S-VE 94-47. Newfield also topped S-VE 72-64.
Tioga and S-VE will participate in the nonscoring divisional meet at Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.
Below are top three overall placements from Tioga and S-VE.
Girls
The meet opened with Newfield taking the 4x800-meter relay in a leisurely 15 minutes, 3 seconds as Madigan White, Morgan Adams, Julianna Nelson and Meadow Weaver were unopposed.
Tioga standout Mariah Nichols was the class of the field in the 100 hurdles, winning in 17.2.
Newfield’s Aaliyah McCoy won the 100 in 13.2 with Tioga’s Elyse Haney second in 13.5.
Erica Bradley won the 1,500 for Tioga with a time of 6:29.2 with S-VE’s Ashley Ellison second in 6:34.2
Tioga’s Nichols, Julia Walsh, Haney and Ava Smolinski won the 4x100 relay in 55.4; and Nichols was second in the 400 dash with a time of 1:10.8.
Tioga’s Walsh took the 400 hurdles in 1:15.1 and S-VE’s Ajsa Zakova took second in 1:27.0.
Bradley added a win in the 800, running a 2:57.9 with S-VE’s Olivia Secondo second in 3:03.9 and the Panthers’ Kristen Garrison third in 3:05.9.
S-VE’s Demi Mouillesseaux won the 200 with a 28.2 and Haney third in 29.1.
Tioga’s Lexy Ward took second in the 3,000 with a time of 15:00.2.
Walsh, Haney, Emily Burrowes and Carly Plunkett teamed up to run a 4:53.5 to win the 4x400 relay.
S-VE’s Bella Young took the shot put with a best throw of 24 feet, 2 inches and Kate Burrowes of Tioga was third after a throw covering 22-10.
Newfield won the discus but Tioga’s Alexandra Creller was second with a distance of 66-4.
Newfield also had the best distance in the long jump but Tioga’s Emily Burrowes was second, clearing 12-2 and the Tigers’ Smolinski was third with an 11-11 1/4.
Nichols won the triple jump with a distance of 29-11 1/4 with S-VE’s Mouilleseaux second with a 29-8.
Newfield went 1-2 in the high jump but Tioga’s Emma Jaye was third with a height of 4-2.
And finally for the Ladies, Walsh won the pole vault by clearing the bar at 8-0 and S-VE’s Garrison was second at 6-0.
Boys
S-VE’s guys started the meet well as Korbyn Clark, Tyler Stahl, Mike Connor and John Garrison teamed to run a 9:58.1.
Tioga’s Andrew Earley had the best time in the 110 hurdles with an 18.2, S-VE’s Karson Kenville was second in 19.5 and Tioga’s Ryan Chamberlain was third in 20.1.
The 100 went to Ousmane Duncanson with a time of 11.4. His teammate Chris Walsh was third in 11.7.
Garrison took the 1,600 with a time of 5:15.1 and Tioga’s Tom Hurd took third overall with a 5:24.5.
Tioga’s Walsh, Valentino Rossi, Matt Watson and Duncanson posted a 46.5 to win the 4x100 relay; and Watson also took the 400 in 58.6.
Stahl had the best time in the 400 hurdles with a 1:04.9. Tioga’s Andrew Earley and Chamberlain were second and third, respectively, with times of 1:07.1 and 1:11.8.
Newfield went 1-2 in the 800 with Tioga’s Hurd in third with a time of 2:26.8.
Rossi and Walsh went 1-2 for Tioga in the 200 with respective times of 23.6 and 24.9.
Garrison’s 11:09.0 was the best time in the 3,200 with Earley second in 12:06.8 and S-VE’s Juan Parra third in 12:12.2.
Newfield had the best time in the 4x400 relay with S-VE’s Rixford, Brian Belanger, Connor and Stahl second in 3:53.8 and Tioga’s Walsh, Will Slater, Isaiah Fore and Hurd third in 4:04.2.
Elliot Walter took the shot put for S-VE with a distance of 46-3 and his teammate Stahl was second with a 37-2.
Walter also won the discus with a toss clearing 130-1. Tioga’s Colt Herrela was third with a 91-11.
Newfield had the best distance in the long jump but Tioga’s Watson and Rossi were second and third, respectively, with distances of 18-2 1/2 and 18-0 1/4.
Rossi bounced back to win the triple jump with a distance of 38-9. Watson was second, clearing 37-2 1/2.
Herrela placed second overall for Tioga in the high jump with a height of 5-4.
Pole vault was a Tioga sweep with Gavin Albrecht winning with a 10-6, Fore second with a 9-6 and Chamberlain third with a 9-0.
