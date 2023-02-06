Wolverines take down rival Tigers

WAVERLY — With their team tied with Tioga 36-36 in the third quarter Waverly freshman Hogan Shaw drained two straight treys and Jake VanHouten added another. That short long-range burst sent the Wolverines to a 66-53 win over the Tigers in an IAC Saturday matinee.
“They’re a good basketball team “said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson of Tioga. “We had to do some very good things to pull out a win.”
Waverly took the lead early and pushed the advantage. His team up 12-8, Waverly’s Joey Tomasso took a pass from Shaw for three and converted his own steal into two more. After Shaw connected for a 19-8 Wolverines lead, Tioga’s Valentino Rossi temporarily stemmed the tide.
Tomasso, though, finished off a 15-point first quarter with a long-range shot at the horn to push the Wolverines’ lead to 22-10.
Isaiah Bretz and Tomasso — twice — connected to put Waverly up 28-13 early in the second before Tioga began a comeback trek. Back-to-back threes from Evan Sickler and Rossi — on a pass from Sickler — made it a nine-point game.
“Joey Tomasso played extremely well in the first half and shot the ball extremely well for us,” said Judson. “We had a talk at halftime about guys contributing in more ways offensively. Hogan Shaw probably stepped up the most and had the best game of his young career.”
From there, the teams traded points and Waverly led 32-23 — with 23 of Waverly’s points in the half coming from Tomasso — at the half.
“That kid’s a very good player,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card of Tomasso. “He gets out in transition, he’s hard to guard in the half court in zone or man, he can get to the rim and he can shoot the three. He’s just a good all-around player. We were hoping that, as a group of five, we could outscore him. We didn’t do a good job of that in the first half.”
Judson said that Shaw had been a little hesitant to shoot lately, adding, “this had to feel good to him.”
Tioga was far from done.
Two Sickler baskets made it a five-point game. After two Bretz free throws made the score 34-27, Tioga got two hoops from Rossi and two free throws from Gavin Fisher to make it a 1-point game. Tomasso made it a three-point game, before Sickler — who had 20 points on the day — hit from long range to forge a 36-36 tie with 3:11 to go in the third period.
Jay Pipher turned a Tomasso dime into three points, and then Shaw and VanHouten took over on the offensive end. Shaw made it a 41-36 game for the Wolverines, then hit back-to-back threes. Pipher hit VanHouten with a pass and the latter connected from behind the arc for a 49-37 lead.
Sickler hit yet another trey — the teams combined to make 17 long-range shots — to cut Waverly’s lead to 49-40 but there would be no fourth-quarter comeback.
Card noted Shaw’s impact.
“The Shaw kid was lighting us up from three too,” said Card. “That was the difference in the game. I know Tomasso would get his points. We wanted to try to limit everybody else but he was on fire in the third quarter.”
Tioga’s Ethan Perry had five of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and Shea Bailey had six of his eight in the same time frame.
Waverly’s Tomasso, though, had nine of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and Tioga never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
Tomasso added four rebounds and three steals to his offensive output, Shaw finished with 13 points off the bench and VanHouten added seven points to his 10 rebounds.
In addition for Waverly, Pipher had eight assists and five points, Bretz grabbed six rebounds and scored six points and Nate Delill grabbed seven boards and scored three points.
“This was the team that we knew was going to play very well on our home floor,” said Judson. “This was a quality win for us as we move into next week.”
Judson noted that Shaw wasn’t the only guy who stepped up.
“I’m so proud of the guys and how hard they work every day. It just goes to show that when a team has good chemistry and are willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team good things can happen.
“Take Jay Pipher. I put him on the best guard for every team and he’s icing up a foot, but he holds his ground. He’s a spark plug and a defensive stopper. Bretz does a lot of the little things that go unnoticed and VanHouten has been a monster on the boards for us — he’ll knock down the perimeter shot and get that offensive rebound. Every one plys their role very well.”
In addition for Tioga, Sickler had seven rebounds, Perry had four rebounds, Nick Guiles-Vought finished with seven points and Rossi ended the day with six points and five rebounds.
“We go in spurts and hopefully before sectionals we can play 32 minutes of how we play our four-minute spurts,” said Card.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday with Waverly visiting Edison and Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten.
