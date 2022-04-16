THE VALLEY — In the past few years, spring sports of local schools have had historic seasons, including a handful of district and sectional titles. With that come some exceptional players.
The Valley has produced a significant number of college athletes for a small area. That is especially true with the number of current local athletes on collegiate spring sports teams.
Below is a roundup of local products who are currently playing at the Division I, II, and III level in the NCAA:
Division One
Baseball:
Pierce Hendershot- St. Bonaventure (Tioga ‘19)
As one of the best baseball players to come out of Tioga in recent memory, Hendershot is one of a trio of valley standouts for the Bonnies.
His production has increased from a year ago offensively as a top-five hitter on the team with 14 hits this season to go along with nine RBI, five runs scored. He also homered once against Lehigh this season.
His best offensive performance of the season came earlier on in a game against Alabama State where he recorded two hits and drove in two runs.
On the defensive side, he serves as one of the best fielders on the team with a fielding clip of .906 in 21 starts so far this season.
Brendyn Stillman- St. Bonaventure (Waverly ‘17)
Stillman will finish out a long collegiate career at St. Bonaventure this season and has been productive as well from the offensive side of things. His batting average of .283 is oy virtue of 13 hits this season and 8 RBI.
He also has two home runs on the season. He recorded a season-high three hits, impressively, in early season action against Alabama State.
His defensive clip holds at .944 in 2022 as an outfielder, and he is an experienced member of the Bonnies after starting his collegiate baseball career at Herkimer College.
Matt Williams- St. Bonaventure (Sayre ‘17)
Williams also finishes up a long collegiate career this year as a redshirt senior. He has been the everyday starting first baseman for the last two years, and this year he has led the team in most categories offensively.
He has a team-high 22 hits and 13 RBI at the plate, while producing an average of .253. In 87 at bats, he has scored seven times with an on-base percentage of .305. His three hits against Rhode Island were the most he recorded in a game this season.
In the field he is about as accurate a first baseman as you can get with a fielding clip of .994. He leads the team in putouts by 38 with a team-high 160. He recorded 13 of them in one game earlier in the season against Rhode Island.
The St. Bonaventure baseball team currently has a 3-22 record but snapped an 18-game losing streak this week with a win over Binghamton with the majority of the Atlantic 10 schedule left to go.
Softball:
Wendi Hammond- University of Albany (Waverly ‘19)
Wendi Hammond has cemented herself as one of the best pitchers in the America East conference this year after earning second-team All-conference as a sophomore last season.
The Waverly graduate has started a team-high 13 games with an appearance in 15 out of 27 contests. She boasts a record of 8-6 in the circle this year but has recorded four straight wins at the right point in the season.
In 86 innings pitched she has struck out 69 batters, including a season-high 10 against Colgate. She has also only given up 26 walks this season as well.
Hammond can also do more than throw the ball. She has been thrown at the plate a few times this season and has connected. In 29 plate appearances she has recorded seven hits and has scored five runs. That included three hits against Colgate a few weeks ago.
Emma Adams- University of Albany (Athens ‘19)
Adams and Hammond were playing together long before Albany. Even though they played on opposite sides of the border in high school, they played travel ball together and have created a powerful duo in New York State’s capital.
Adams is coming off her best game of the season on Wednesday after Hammond got things done in the circle in the first game. In the second game of the doubleheader, Adams connected for two hits and batted in a run in a 12-2 win.
In 11 plate appearances, she has made the most of it with three hits and six runs scored as a great base runner.
The duo will return to the area on April 27 when they travel to Binghamton.
Women’s Golf:
Alex Tomasso- Merrimack College (Waverly ‘19)
The Tomasso name is one that has rang through the town of Waverly throughout the past several years. Alex, the oldest of the siblings has been playing the best golf of her career as of late for Merrimack College.
Last weekend, she carded her lowest score of the season with a 78. She scored a 37 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine.
She wraps up the regular season as a junior with Merrimack this weekend with the Hartford Invitational in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Division Two
Softball:
Mariah Culver- Caldwell (Tioga ‘18)
The former Tioga standout in the pitching circle has continued an impressive career into her senior season at Caldwell.
She has pitched 71 innings over the course of 15 games this season. In those innings she has accumulated an impressive 57 strikeouts. She has given up 64 hits and 36 walks over the course of this season. Her ERA is also 3.21 this year.
Last weekend was her most recent of a series of impressive finishes with wins on Friday and Sunday against Queens College. On Friday, she gave up just three hits while on Sunday she earned a win over the University of Sciences.
Division Three
Softball:
Megan Bennett- Alfred (Athens ‘20)
Bennett has been at the top of the Saxon lineup all season in the pitching circle, but she has really been catching fire as of late. A week ago, she was named the Empire 8 Conference “Pitcher of the Week.”
Her performances that won her that honor came a week ago after giving up a run each to SUNY Fredonia and Division two’s D’youville on back-to-back days, both resulting in wins.
In her win over D’Youville she struck out a season-high 10 batters in eight-innings of work, which was her best game of the season.
This week she started a game and pitched in relief in a doubleheader with Ithaca College where they split. In the first game, she recorded a save while in the second she pitched five innings with three strikeouts.
On the season she is 5-5, with an ERA of 2.97. With that, she’s had 70 strikeouts in even fewer innings pitched with 66. She has also only walked 12 batters.
Hali Jenner- SUNY Brockport (Waverly ‘21)
As a freshman, Hali Jenner has become a part of the starting rotation in the Brockport pitching staff.
She had her best performance of the year on Tuesday when she gave Brockport its first one-hit game in four years in a 10-0 conference win over Potsdam.
In starts, she is now 3-3 to match the .500 record of the team as the Golden Eagles hold a 9-9 record overall. In 32 innings pitched this season, she has struck out eight batters while holding an ERA of 3.28.
Harley Sullivan- King’s College (Athens ‘21)
Sullivan has been a huge presence for King’s College at the plate this season as she has recorded two hits in six different games.
On the season, Sullivan is batting .381 with 16 total hits and 13 RBI. She has also scored nine runs.
In the field, she holds a .944 fielding clip with 65 putouts on the season. She had a season-high 12 putouts against Marymount earlier in the season.
King’s College holds a 14-7 record..
Amelia Martin- Elmira College (Athens ‘20)
Martin has recorded a hit in nearly every game this season and leads the team in hits with 20. She also is one of the leaders in hits through 15 games in the entire Empire 8 conference.
Her best performance of the season was against Gwynedd Mercy University when she exploded for four hits and five RBI.
Along with that, she has accumulated a batting average of .392. In the field, she has recorded 20 outs this season.
Elmira currently holds a record of 6-9.
Men’s Golf:
Sam Taylor- Methodist University (Tioga ‘20)
As a sophomore, Sam Taylor has made a great contribution to the Methodist University men’s golf team this season. He even led them to a team title in the Carolina Cup a month ago.
He used a 71 on the day to put himself in first place. He has been using those consistent finishes all season to pace his team. Methodist found themselves finishing ahead of Clemson and North Carolina State in that tournament.
Women’s Lacrosse:
Harley Eldridge- Cazenovia College (Waverly ‘18)
There might not be lacrosse in the Valley, but that did not stop Harley Eldridge from playing in college. At Caz College, she has become one of their premier players after just picking up the sport in college.
Eldridge has impressively scored nine goals in her last seven games, including four in the last two over the weekend in two one-goal wins against the University of Maine-Farmington and Thomas College.
Over the course of the season, she has accumulated 13 points off 11 goals and two assists as the fourth-leading goal scorer on the team while shooting 24 shots this season.
The Wildcats are now 5-4 on the year with a 3-0 conference record, as they try to take home the NAC title this season.
