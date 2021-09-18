WAVERLY — A fourth and goal stop at the one-yard line in the first minute of the fourth quarter was the jump-start the Waverly Wolverines football team needed to claw back into the game, trailing 7-3. One possession later, sophomore Joey Tomasso and the Waverly offense drove all the way down the field to take the lead with 5:44 remaining in the game.
The Wolverines had deja vu on the next two series by converting a fourth down stop and turning that into another touchdown; putting away the visiting Chenango Valley Warriors by a score of 17-7 in a dramatic come-from-behind victory.
“It seemed like our backs were against the wall the whole game,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “I’m so proud of our kids for staying tough and hanging around.”
In a heated defensive battle, the first scoring play did not come until two-seconds remaining in the first half when Waverly’s Ryan Clark boomed a field-goal from 38-yards out after a promising Waverly drive with little time remaining until the break. That was the last time the home team would effectively move the ball until the fourth quarter, holding a 3-0 lead at the break.
Chenango Valley used their only big offensive play of the night in a timely manner midway through the third quarter. Warrior quarterback Donovan Tomm lofted a 40-yard pass down the field to a wide open Owen O’Brien to take the 7-3 lead.
That would hold the score until Waverly’s big defensive stop that turned into points on the other end. A march down the field consisting of short passes was capped off by a seven-yard slant pass in the end zone from Tomasso to Brady Blauvelt to regain the lead by a score of 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter.
“You get momentum changing stops like that fourth and goal play and it just changes the whole game,” noted Miller. “We had a drive go the whole length of the field after that when we were not moving the ball real well before.”
A similar defensive series on the ensuing possession denied Chenango Valley the opportunity to move past midfield. A turnover on downs for the Wolverine defense led to another efficient drive capped off by an additional Tomasso touchdown. This time it was with his legs in the final two minutes of play to give Waverly the 10-point win.
Defense was key in the win for Waverly and the head of the spear was DJ Shaw; son of defensive coordinator Dave Shaw. DJ recorded an impressive 20 tackles, including the big one on fourth and goal. The other hand in that play was Cayden Turcsik; he finished the game with 16 tackles. Ty Beeman also had 12.
Leading the Waverly attack through the air was Tomasso who finished the night with 21 completions on 38 attempts. He threw for 252 yards and two interceptions to go along with his two touchdowns.
Blauvelt led the team in receiving with 95 yards on 11 catches with a touchdown. Jay Pipher also had 10 catches and completed the contest with 86 yards. Doing most of the work on the ground was Gage Tedesco, who carried the ball nine times for 40 yards.
“This is a great way for a young football team to win,” Miller added. “We’ve had it pretty easy the first two weeks, but to come from behind and pull a game out like that is a tremendous testament to these guys and their character.”
Waverly now improves their record to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in divisional play. The Wolverines were originally slated to play Cato-Meridian of Section III next Friday, but that game has since been canceled. Coach Miller says he is actively seeking an opportunity for his team to play next weekend.
