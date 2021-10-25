WAVERLY – All season long the Waverly girls soccer team has leaned on young talent to get them to a fourth-seed in the Class B Section IV playoffs.
On Saturday night it was freshman Kiley Stillman who boosted the Wolverines offense with a hat trick to help advance her team to the semifinals with a 4-3 victory over fifth-seeded Norwich.
“Kiley Stillman had the game of her career,” said Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan. “She was constantly in the right place at the right time and took some very well placed shots.”
The Wolverines got off to a hot start early as Stillman scored the first two goals in the first 12 minutes of the game. The two goal lead gave the red and white just enough momentum throughout the game while riding the fast start.
Stillman’s first goal came just over two minutes into the game: freshman Addison Westbrook crossed the ball right in front of the goal and Stillman was there to use her head to put the ball in the back of the net.
“I always say that we have a lot of energy when we’re warming up, but it doesn’t always carry over to the games,” noted Hogan. “The first shot went off the back of Stiilman’s head, but that’s all it took. We had a lot of energy, it carried on, and we got the early goal, so the excitement was there. It was nice to see.”
The second goal was scored less than 10 minutes later and it was assisted by the other Westbrook sister: Kennedy Westbrook took the ball and pushed it down the left side of the field, where Stillman used her speed to beat a defender and accurately place the ball in the bottom right side of the net for the score.
“We had a really great energetic start,” Hogan added. “It was a lot of energy right there from the beginning, so it was really good to see.”
Norwich then used a goal with 19 minutes remaining in the first half to get within one: Mackenzie Hess put the ball in the back of the net after a free kick resulted from a Waverly handball, making it 2-1 Wolverines.
Stillman scored the third goal of her hat trick performance nine minutes later for a bigger cushion.
The final goal of the first half came just one minute later on the next possession: Hess assisted Sarah Davis, who skipped the ball past Waverly goalie Leah Cole’s hands for a Purple Tornado goal to make it 3-2 heading into the halftime break.
Both teams each scored a goal in the second half, with the Wolverines able to strike first: Kennedy Westbrook received a pass from Haylie Davenport and buried the ball in the back of the net for a goal just 15 minutes into the half.
Davis scored one more time for the Purple Tornado four minutes later for the final score of 4-3.
Waverly’s defense held tough in the last 30 minutes of the contest to secure the home playoff win to move on in sectionals.
Cole led the Wolverine defense with three saves in at goalkeeper.
Waverly led the shots-on-goal category by a tally of 10-6, while also having more corner kicks in the matchup with four compared to Norwich’s two.
“This is exactly how we wanted our last game to turn out,” Hogan said, “It was awesome to see so many fans behind us out there tonight.”
Waverly now advances their record to 10-2-3 overall. They will now advance in the Class B sectional playoffs with a Tuesday late afternoon contest at top-seeded Chenango Valley, who comes in with a record of 14-1. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the sectional championship game.
