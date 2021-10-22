WELLSVILLE — In what has been a recurring theme this season for Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Eagles, this week’s opponent, Notre Dame, couldn’t answer the bell.
After a day of searching, The Eagles were able to set a game with Wellsville’s Lions. That game will kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The Lions were all set to play an 11-man season — until a week before the season opener when the squad still didn’t have enough players.
Info on the Lions is sketchy, but Johnny Layfield looks like the real deal. Big for a back, Layfield shows good vision and good burst in the open field.
The Lions started out with a rough patch, playing Pembroke and Red Jacket, the top ranked 8-man team according to the New York State Sports Writers Association. Wellsville didn’t do much in that game — a 36-6 Red Jacket win — but you have to consider the level of the competition.
Wellsville has defeated East Rochester, CG Finney and South Seneca. The Lions dropped a 37-28 decision to Frewsburg in their last outing.
SVEC has been flying.
The Eagles are averaging 62 points per game and have allowed 12 points in four games for a points against average of three.
Nick Thomas is a dual threat for SVEC, able to throw and run. He has hit 16 -of-35 passes for 391 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception. He also has 18 carries for 305 more yards and six scores.
Devin Beach has 431 yards on 15 carries with eight TDs to lead the ground game, Hunter Haynes has added 265 yards and three scores on 19 carries. Pavel Jofre, Jacek Teribury and others will get heir carries, too.
The receivers are the same cast of characters, led by Haynes with nine catches for 203 yards and Beach, with 79 yards on three catches.
SVEC has won by blowout in all four of its games. That’s unlikely this time around.
