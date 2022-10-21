TIOGA CENTER — It will be a battle of unbeatens tonight in Tioga when the defending state champion Tigers welcome in the Delhi Bulldogs for their Homecoming game.
Tioga (7-0) has outscored its opponents 360-59 so far this year, while Delhi has been just as impressive with a 292-22 margin in their six victories.
The Tigers offense is led by junior QB Caden Bellis, who has completed 42 of 64 passes for 775 yards and an incredible 13-1 touchdown to interception ratio.
On the ground, the Tigers lean on Drew Macumber, who has run for 524 yards and nine touchdowns, and Ousmane Duncanson, who has put up 471 yards and a team-high 12 rushing scores. Bellis has also run for 248 yards and two scores from the QB spot.
When Bellis goes to the air, he will look for a pair of standout receivers in Valentino Rossi (11 catches, 327 yards, 6 TD) and Evan Sickler (16 catches, 234 yards, 4 TD).
In all, the Tigers have run for 1,993 yards and thrown for 813 for a total of 2,806 offensive yards and a 400.9 yards per game average.
Defensively, the Tigers are allowing just over 181 yards per contest.
Bellis leads the Tigers D with 58 total tackles, followed by Duncanson’s 54 stops and Brennan Sindoni’s 36 tackles.
Sickler has a team-high four interceptions in the secondary, while Gavin Fisher has picked off two passes and Gianni Silvestri has one theft.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Tioga.
Central Columbia at Athens
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to powerhouse Canton when they welcome in the struggling Central Columbia Blue Jays tonight.
The Wildcats, who sit at 5-3 on the year, will look to close out their regular season strong against Central Columbia. Athens currently doesn’t have a Week 10 game due to Sayre canceling its varsity season.
Leading the way for the Wildcats is senior QB Mason Lister, who has thrown for 1,260 yards and 14 touchdowns on 91 of 146 passing.
His top target has been senior Luke Horton with the two standouts hooking up on 27 passes for 400 yards and seven scores. Lister will also look to Xavier Watson (14 catches, 226 yards, 2 TDs), Josh Martin (19-218-2), Caleb Nichols (8-202-2) and Matt Machmer (16-167).
Nichols leads the Wildcat rushing attack with 503 yards and eight scores on 96 carries.
Another explosive weapon on the ground is sophomore Kolsen Keathley, who has run the ball 21 times for 275 yards — and impressive 13.1 yards per carry average — and five scores.
Martin leads the Athens defense with 71 tackles, including five for loss. Senior linebacker Brandon Jennings has racked up 69 tackles and one sack and Machmer has 52 tackles and two interceptions.
Also for the Athens D, Glenn Romberger has 49 tackles (4 for loss) and has blocked two punts; Keathley has made 45 tackles (3 for loss) with two interceptions and one fumble recovery; and Josh Nittinger has made 43 stops, including six in the backfield.
Central Columbia has played a pair of quarterbacks this season, but senior Greyson Shaud seems to be their current starter. Overall, he has completed 43 of 90 passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns, but he has tossed eight interceptions.
Shaud is also the Blue Jays’ main weapon in the ground game, as he has carried the ball 97 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Freshman Talon Piatt has carried the ball 52 times for 146 yards and senior Gage Chipeleski had gained 45 yards on the year and scored once. As a team, Central Columbia has only rushed for 567 yards.
Central Columbia has only scored 77 points on the season, while giving up 273 to the opposition.
The Blue Jays are currently on a three-game losing streak and will look to snap that with an upset inside Alumni Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight in Athens.
Waverly at Chenango Valley
The Waverly Wolverines are coming off their first loss of the season, a 14-13 heartbreaker to defending state champion Chenango Forks, and will look to rebound on the road at Chenango Valley.
That Waverly offense could have some fun tonight as Chenango Valley comes in with an 0-6 record and has given up 245 points in six contests.
Junior quarterback Joey Tomasso leads the way for Waverly, both through the air and on the ground.
The standout has completed 93 of 144 passes for 1,357 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. On the ground, Tomasso has run the ball 56 times for 395 yards and another seven touchdowns.
When Tomasso goes to the air, he looks to Jay Pipher who has caught 31 balls for 616 yards and seven touchdowns. Other top options are Carter George (18-257-3); Jake VanHouten (15-218-1); Isaiah Bretz (18-148-2); and Nate DeLill (8-84-1).
When Waverly goes to the run, look for Tomasso to hand the ball to senior Kaleb Bechy, who has run the ball 30 times for 155 yards and four touchdowns, and senior Braeden Hills, who has 22 carries for 155 yards and one score this year.
Waverly’s defense has given up just 93 total points on the year, an average of just under 14 per contest.
Ty Beeman leads the Waverly defense with 80 tackles. Connor Stotler has also been outstanding, racking up 72 tackles and Bretz has made 47 stops.
Tonight’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Chenang Valley High School.
SVEC at Deposit/Hancock
DEPOSIT — The 2-6 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles travel tonight to take on the 0-6 Deposit/Hancock team.
As of late, the SVEC running game has begun to find its groove and has amassed over 650 yards on the ground in their last two contests.
Those yards came in a 50-0 win over Bainbridge Guilford and a 55-6 loss to Tioga.
During those two games, they have three runners that have eclipsed 100 yards with Pavel Jofre recording 239 yards and three touchdowns, Parker Robinson with 128 yards and one touchdown, and quarterback Jacek Teribury who has 143 yards and a score.
They will face a team who has struggled on defense — with Deposit Hancock giving up 39 points per game.
SVEC has averaged just over 20 points per game and has given up around 32 points per contest as well.
Deposit/Hancock has scored just 38 total points this season (just six points per game) and has allowed a total of 234 total points on the year.
The two teams share four common opponents in Bainbridge Guilford, Delaware Academy, Walton, and Sidney.
SVEC topped Sidney 48-26 and Bainbridge Guilford 50-0 and fell to Delaware Academy 49-0 and Walton 54-12.
Deposit/Hancock dropped all four contests with a loss to Sidney 33-8, Bainbridge Guilford 37-0, Delaware Academy 54-0, and Walton 54-12.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Deposit.
