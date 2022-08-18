WAVERLY – The Athens golf team opened up NTL play with a dominant victory at Shepard Hills to open up the season with a team-score of 350.
Junior Evan Cooper would lead the way for Athens on the day and earned medalist honors with an 80.
Cooper had an extremely impressive day on the course, recording birdies on holes three, eight, nine, 14, and 16 while also recording par on four other holes.
Sophomore Dylan Saxon would also produce a strong score for Athens, and had the third best score on the day, shooting an 88, while senior Cameron Sullivan and junior Nick Jacob would turn in scores of 91.
Lucas Craft shot a 96 and Sean Clare would turn in a 107 for a well-balanced first win for the Wildcats in 2022 as they move to 6-0 with the top finish,
Sayre was led by senior Kegan Hayford who shot a 117 while Davild Hall Jr. shot a 127, Karter Green shot 119 and Ryan Osmond would turn in a score of 140 as Sayre would come up winless with only four golfers.
Wyalusing (369) finished second, Wellsboro (381) finished third, NP-Mansifled (406) finished fourth, Cowanesque Valley (410) finished fifth and Towanda (436) took sixth on the day.
The next NTL meet is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22 at the Tyoga Country Club in Wellsboro with a start time of 1:30 p.m.
