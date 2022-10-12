Canton volleyball tops Sayre By The Times Oct 12, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Sayre’s Abbie McGaughey and Aliyah Rawlings go up for a block during their match against Canton on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Elizabeth Boyle delivers a serve for the Lady Redskins during their loss to Canton on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Sayre's Elizabeth Boyle sets the ball to a teammate during their loss to Canton on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — The Canton volleyball team beat Sayre in four sets in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday.Canton won a close first set 25-23 and took the second set 25-17,Sayre kept the match alive with a 25-23 win in the third set, but Canton closed things out with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.Keri Wesneski recorded 16 kills and 23 digs for Canton, both team-highs.Aislyn Williams had a busy night for the Lady Warriors with 21 points, 12 kills, 13 assists, nine digs, two blocks and a team-high five acesAddilyn Pepper tallied a team-high 26 assists and added four digs for Canton, while Jillaney Hartford had eight points, nine kills, seven digs and a team-high three blocks.For Sayre, Madison Belles recorded 16 digs and six kills, while Abbie McGaughey had seven kills and two blocks.Aliyah Rawlings led Sayre in digs with 25, and Makenna Garrison had 18.Both teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. Canton will host Williamson and Sayre will face Northeast Bradford at home.NP-Liberty 3, Athens 0ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team fell 3-0 to North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday night.NP-L won the first set 25-8.Athens kept things closer in the final two sets, but lost both 25-23 and 25-20.Audrey Clare led Athens in digs with 10, and added two kills.Keaton Wiles had a team-high five kills to go along with seven digs for the Lady Wildcats.Kassie Babcock added none digs and four kills for Athens, while Jenny Ryan ahd six digs, three kills and a team-high 14 assists.The Lady Wildcats will have a week off before traveling to Troy on Oct. 18 