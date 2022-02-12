VESTAL — Waverly built a 33-20 halftime lead, gave most of it back in the third quarter, then held on in the fourth quarter for a 57-51 win over Vestal in a playoff tune-up Friday night.
Next up for the Lady Wolverines will be the Section IV Class B playoffs beginning on Feb. 24.
The Westbrook sisters were the keys for the Lady Wolverines. Kennedy Westbrook tallied nine points in the first quarter as the Wolverines took a 16-11 lead.
Addison Westbrook took the lead in the second period, notching 10 points to help the Wolverines to their halftime lead.
Vestal stormed back in the third, outscoring Waverly 15-4.
Olivia Muse led the Golden Bears’ charge with six of her team-high 18 points in the the third, and Carmella DiRenzo hit a pair of big threes as part of her 14-point night.
But the Westbrook sisters ruled the fourth quarter, with Addison hitting for 12 points and Kennedy adding seven. In all, Waverly hit 10 out of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to close out the Bears.
Addison Westbrook tickled the twine for 24 points for Waverly, and Kennedy Westbrook had 18.
Faith Carty added 11 points for Vestal.
Moravia 59, S-VE 45
MORAVIA — The Spencer-Van Etten girls basketball team took the trip up north Friday night where they fell to Moravia by a score of 59-45.
However, the game was not all Blue Devils as the Panthers showed life early, ending the quarter in a tie at 12 apiece. Moravia’s scoring improved in the next frame as they were able to take a 31-25 lead.
That lead increased to nine in the next quarter before the Blue Devils would wind down the clock in the final minutes of the game.
Sophia Dutra finished the game with another double-double as she recorded a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Bunce followed closely behind with 11 points and five rebounds to go along with four assists.
Hannah Martinez had nine points off of three three-pointers to go along with six rebounds and three steals.
Kate Baylor and Gabby Heim led Moravia in scoring with 18 and 11 points respectively in the home win.
The Panthers will now have a week of preparation before the IAC small school championship game Friday at TC3 at 6 p.m. They will be matched up against the No. 6 team in the state in Union Springs.
