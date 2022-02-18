ENDWELL — Waverly’s trip to the prelims of the Section IV Class B yielded one more state standard met and a bevy of swimmers who will be going for the gold.
Kaden Wheeler joins teammates Jarrell Sackett and Oscar Williams as Wolverines who have punched their ticket to the New York State Championships on March 4 and 5 at Ithaca College. In addition, Waverly’s 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay have also qualified for the state meet. Sackett, Oscar Williams and Wheeler were joined on those teams by Ryan Clark when they qualified.
Wheeler hit the mark in the 100 butterfly, beating the state standard of 53.95 seconds with a 53.41 that leaves him as the top seed in the final.
Waverly is well set in the 50 free with Sackett as the top seed in the final with a time of 21.96 and teammates Ryan Clark (22.35) and Oscar Williams (22.59) holding seed in second and third.
Sackett also comes out of the prelims as the top seed in the 100 free with a time of 49.33 and Clark emerging as the second seed at 50.27.
Oscar Williams came out of Wednesday’s prelims as the top seed in the 100 back with a time of 56.49.
Also emerging from prelims for Waverly as the top seed is the 200 free relay. Clark, Wheeler and Sackett were joined by Liam Wright to post a 1:31.94 clocking.
Waverly has others also swimming in Saturday’s championship finals.
The Wolverines 200 medley relay team of Williams, Clark, Wheeler and Sackett posted a 1:40.85 that will place them second in the seeding order.
Wright also placed fifth in the prelims in the 500 free with a time of 5:39.88 and eighth in the 200 free in 2:02.58. Wright also teamed with Finn Williams, Nate Peters and Sheldon Huddleston to come from the prelims as the sixth seed in the 400 free relay. In addition, Wheeler comes out of the prelims seeded fifth in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.17.
Saturday’s finals will be back at Maine-Endwell and will start at 4 p.m.
