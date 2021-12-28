Athens took first-team selections in four positions and both Athens and Sayre had a number of second-team selections in recent balloting by NTL football coaches.
Athens’ senior standouts Shayne Reid and Karter Rude took home two first-team All-Star nods each.
Reid was named a first-team, performer at running back and kicker while being named a second-team defensive back.
Rude picked up first-team nods at receiver and defensive back.
Players of the Year went to Canton’s Weston Bellows for the large schools and Muncy’s Ty Nixon for the Small School division.
Canton’s Riley Parker was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Large School Division and in the Small School Division, Muncy’s Austin Johnson shared Offensive PoY with South Williamsport’s Lane Lusk.
Defensive Player of the Year nods in the Small School Division went to Weston Pick of Montgomery and Muncy’s Bailey Hadzinikolov. The pick for Large School Defensive PoY went to Canton’s Hayden Ward.
The Linemen of the Year were Troy’s Mason Imbt in the large schools and Muncy’s Isaac Harris in the small school ranks.
Finally, Canton and Cowanesque Valley coaching staffs were honored with Staff of the Year selections in the small and large school ranks, respectively.
In addition to Reid’s second-team honor, Athens saw three other players take four second-team positions.
Dylan Harford took home a second-team spot on the offensive line; Troy Pritchard is a second-team defensive end, and Caleb Nichols picked up second-team nods at linebacker and punter.
On a Small School All-Star team dominated by Muncy, Montgomery and South Williamsport, Sayre landed six second-team honors.
Brayden Horton is on the second team at quarterback, Luke Horton is a second-team receiver and Cayden Firestine is a second-team offensive lineman.
Turning to the defense, second-team nods went to Donovan Wynn at tackle, Zach Garrity at linebacker and Dylan Watkins at defensive back.
See Page 11 for the full list of NTL football All-stars.
