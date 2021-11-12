Wolverines face tall order in Section IV final

CHENANGO FORKS — Zander Arnold and Dubbs Haqq.
Those are the two guys to watch for Chenango Forks in tonight’s Section IV Class C championship.
Haqq has 1,056 yards and 16 touchdowns on 126 carries in eight contested games. Arnold, who missed one game, has amassed 1,154 yards and 14 TDs on 116 carries in his seven games.
Taken together, the pair has averaged 9.2 yards per carry, 276 rushing yards per game and two TDs each per game. Each has a few catches for a team that runs on 95 percent of its plays and gets 88 percent of its yards on the ground.
Arnold and Haqq have accounted for more than 74 percent of the Blue Devils’ rushing yards on the year.
Maddox Thornton and Grady Stark have each played at quarterback for Forks with Starks getting the nod in the last five games. On the year, the pair has hit 19 of 42 passes for 409 yards and four TDs. Of those, Stark had completed eight of 21 attempts for 224 yards and two TDs.
On those rare occasions when the Blue Devils do go up top they’ll be looking for Aalker Paske, Logan Sherer, Reese Zulkowsky and, of course, Arnold and Haqq.
The Blue Devils, ranked fourth in the state in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll are also stingy on defense. Forks has allowed 808 rushing yards this season with just four teams topping the 100-yard mark and one gaining over 200. The pass defense has held five opponents under the 100-yard mark through the air and has allowed just 531 yards. In all, Forks is allowing just 167 yards per game on average.
Seventh-ranked Waverly — sporting a 10-0 record for the first time in a program history that goes back more than 100 years — is very balanced, but gets the bulk if its yards through the air.
Quarterback Joey Tomasso is a legit two-way threat. The sophomore, in his third year as the starting QB, has nearly 2,300 yards of offense this season. Tomasso has passed for 1,732 yards and 17 touchdowns, hitting 137 of 250 passes with just five interceptions.
Jay Pipher, a sophomore whose catch in Friday night’s Norwich game was the top play on ESPN’s top-10 list for Saturday morning, leads the receiving corps with 36 receptions for 601 yards and five TDs.
Brady Blauvelt, Waverly’s leader in receptions with 44, has 528 yards and five scores.
In addition, Tyler Talada has 19 catches for 222 yards and three scores; Isaiah Bretz has 16 receptions for 191 yards and two TDs; Tom Hand has five catches for 88 yards and a score; and Nate Delill has six receptions for 65 yards.
Gage Tedesco, who missed part of a game with an injury late in the season, headlines Waverly’s run game with 547 yards and seven TDs on 86 runs and Tomasso’s one yard behind Tedesco with 546 yards and 11 TDs on 82 carries.
In addition, Kaden Wheeler has 130 yards on 28 carries, Braedon Hills has 125 yards and two TDs on 29 carries and Pipher has 120 yards and a score on 17 carries.
For Waverly, it comes down to stopping — or at least limiting — Arnold and Haqq. The defense has to get off the field, which is something Blue Devils’ opponents have had a hard time doing all season. Forks has had just 34 carries twice, but in many of their games the Blue Devils ran the ball over 50 times — in one game they had 70 carries. The Wolverines simply can’t allow that. Waverly’s best bet is to force Forks to win the game by passing the ball.
Keys to that cause are Ty Beeman, Waverly’s tackles leader with 122; D.J. Shaw if he’s back from an injury; Bretz; Tedesco; and Hand.
Jake Forest leads the team in sacks with two; and Pipher leads in thefts with four interceptions.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Chenango Forks.
