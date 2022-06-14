Waverly's Olivia Nittinger wins Principals' Award

WAVERLY — For the fifth straight time the Valley Principals’ Award, given annually to the most outstanding senior female athlete in the Valley went to a Waverly senior.
The 2022 winner is Olivia Nittinger.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “They’ve always talked about it (her mother and sister are previous winners). I always wanted to be a part of it and now I can say I am!”
Olivia said that her sister Elle, who won the award in 2018, reminded her kid sister that she had won the Principals’ Award.
“She had that over me but now she doesn’t,” said the youngest Nittinger. “Now we all share a third.”
Indeed, the Valley’s highest athletic award is kind of a family tradition. It started with Mike Stollicker in 1985. Then in 1988, Mike’s sister Jill Stollicker (now Nittinger) won the Principals’ Award.
Fast forward 20 years. Elle Nittinger, Jill’s first daughter, walked away with the award and four years later, Elle’s kid sister Olivia adds her name to the list. It doesn’t stop there. Kevin Wheeler, who won the Forbes in 1996, is Jill’s cousin.
Getting where she is wasn’t easy for Olivia. She had a bunion removed and tarsal tunnel relief last year.
“I thought I was only going to be out for one season, but because of COVID and short seasons I was out (basically) all three of them,” she said
The only event she got to do last season was pole vault, adding that it was all she could handle.
She was grateful to have a senior season and to be able to compete in track after an injury that cost her some valuable time on the basketball court.
During a basketball game at Edison, Nittinger injured an ankle. The way Head Coach Bob Kelly described it, her ankle was the size of a small watermelon — an assertion with which her mom concurred.
“It meant a lot, coming back and finishing out my senior year like this,” the senior stated
She confirmed that she wasn’t 100 percent when the season began.
“I was still recovering,” she noted
She said that her favorite memory is the 4x100 relay team going to states. A couple of years ago, Nittinger was on a stellar 4x800-meter relay team that was destined to do great things at the state level. They were honing their skills when NYSPHSAA pulled the plug on having a state meet. This year she got that state shot that she had been denied before.
“That (going to states) was so much fun,” said Nittinger.
With all of her success on the track, one might thing that’s been her favorite sport.
One would be wrong.
“Basketball’s always been my favorite, but this year it’s pretty close,” Olivia said. “I don’t think I have a favorite between basketball and track.”
She also ran cross-country in the fall.
Nittinger’s story is one pf perseverance, so it’s no surprise that her best advice is to keep at it.
“Never give up. Whatever bump in the road that can put you off your path, keep going,” said Nittinger. “Don’t give up. Don’t lose the dedication and love you have for your sport.”
Nittinger will continue her academic and athletic career at Elmira College.
