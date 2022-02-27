WAVERLY — In the nightcap of a girls-boys doubled ip at Waverly High School, the host Wolverines raced out to a 22-12 lead after a quarter on the way to a 64-45 win.
Second-seeded Owego, which beat Dryden 57-30 on Saturday, will host Waverly at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Section IV Class B semifinal.
Even though Waverly’s win was comfortable, it never felt that way.
“It always felt like an 8-to-10 point game and I knew that no lead was going to be big enough with their shooters,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “Overall, we played pretty well. There were some spurts there where we got a little bit sloppy and got in a little foul trouble.
“With having two weeks off, I’m pleased with how we came out and played.”
Joey Tomasso was the catalyst for the Wolverines, netting 16 of Waverly’s first 22 points. After hitting three shots from beyond the arc and forcing the Sabers to extend their defense, his last three came from the free throw line when he was fouled on a three at the buzzer.
Susquehanna Valley netted the first eight points of the second quarter to get within three at 22-19 and were within three — 26-23_ later in the period. As was the case the first time the Sabers closed the gap, Waverly responded.
Susquehanna Valley’s first threat was met with Tomasso basket, and a Liam Traub basket. The second time the Sabers closed to within three it was Tomasso with the three, and two Brennan Traub baskets — the latter of which came off his own steal.
Up 33-23 at the break, the Wolverines pulled away again in the third. Liam Traub was left alone twice for threes and Tomasso hit a basket and free throw as Waverly took a 45-25 lead at the end of a 12-2 run. Add that to the end of the first half and you get a 19-2 run from which Susquehannaa Valley simply couldn’t recover.
Looking for another Sabers’ run — which happened twice in the first half — was futile and Waverly led 52-34 through three and led by as many as 20 most of the fourth.
Nick Stilloe dropped in 18 points and had eight rebounds and three steals for Susquehanna Valley. Mason Kains added nine points, Scotty Howard netting seven points and Kaylab Smith had five rebounds.
“That big kid (Stilloe) for them is tough,” said Judson. “We kade him work for every point he had. He still scored but it was a hard 18.
Tomasso ended with 27 points, five rebounds and three steals.
“Joey set the stage for us tonight. He played extremely well in the first quarter and got us going offensively’” said Judson. “Then Liam (Traub) and Brady (Blauvelt) played well in spurts for us, especially in the second half. Liam did a very good job. He was on (Stilloe) for a lot of that game. He got in foul trouble, but he played very hard on that kid.”
Blauvelt added 10 points and eight boards; Brennan Traub had eight points, three assists and two steals; Liam Traub had eight points, five rebounds and two steals; Jay Pipher netted seven points and Davis Croft contributed five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
“This time of year, it doesn’t mater how you win, you just need to win and move on,” said Judson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.