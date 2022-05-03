Athens softball falls to Wyalusing

ATHENS — Wyalusing entered Monday night’s softball game at Athens needing a win to remain in the lead for a league championship. Athens had just bested the Rams last Thursday, but a depleted Wildcat team could not keep pace with the LAdy Rams on Monday.
Wyalusing stormed to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second and cruised to an 11-3 victory.
Wyalusing batters repeatedly put the ball in play and only struck out four times.
Wyalusing’s Dakota Hugo hit a sacrifice fly in the first to score Sydney Friedlander.
In the second, the Rams capitalized on errors and stolen bases to add four more runs. Kylie Pickett, Allie Liddick, Pearl O’Connor and Laci Norton all scored.
London Edwards led off the third with a double to center field, and scored when Liddick grounded out to Athens’ pitcher Savannah Persun.
The Wildcat defense held the Rams attack scoreless in the fourth. Persun forced two pop outs, including a nifty over the shoulder grab in foul territory by Aliyah Butler. Persun assisted on the final out with a throw to first.
Success in the field did not spark success at the plate for the Wildcats. Athens struggled against Rams pitcher Jenelle Johns.
Johns pitched a complete game, striking out nine.
Rams head coach Jack Loomis acknowledged the lull in his team’s offensive output.
“We kind of fizzled a little bit there in the middle innings,” he said. “We kind of jumped back in there the last inning.”
The Rams did renew their pace, scoring three in the fifth inning.
Edwards drove in a run and scored a run in the inning.
Athens generated a rally in the sixth inning.
Caylin McDaniel led off the inning with a double to center field. Marissa Butler and sister Aliyah Butler both singled to load the bases, then Macie Coyle drilled a ball to center field which scored all three.
The three runs closed the gap to 9-3.
But, Wyalusing responded in the top of the seventh with two more runs, stretching the lead to 11-3.
Athens ended the threat but could not retaliate in the bottom of the inning.
Loomis commended his team’s performance.
“We got a few of our younger players in there tonight,” he said. “We just want to keep building. We want to keep confident and everybody healthy.”
While the win keeps Wyalusing as the frontrunner for a league title, the Rams have an eye on a bigger prize.
Wyalusing has four regular season games remaining, the first of which is at Troy this afternoon.
Athens will also play this afternoon on the road against Wellsboro.
