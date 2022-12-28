BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD— The Tioga girls' basketball team picked up a 21-14 victory over Harpursville in the first-round of the Kazalski Tournament on Tuesday.
Tioga got off to a strong start, outscoring their opponent 9-2 in the first and 8-2 in the second to push out to a 17-4 lead at the break.
Harpursville fought back in the third, holding Tioga scoreless, but only scored two points as Tioga held a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth.
Harpursvulle scored their best total in the fourth with eight points, but Tioga held on to pick up the win by a count of 21-14.
Reese Howey led the way with a game-high eight points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks on the night.
Kyra Bailey netted six points with four boards and one steal, Lilly Meiser added five points and three rebounds, and Elyse Haney chipped in two points and four boards.
Tioga’s next contest will be today in the finals of the Kazalski Tournament with an opponent TBD.
S-VE 42, Campbell-Savona 22
WATKINS GLEN— The Spencer Van-Etten girls' basketball team picked up a win over Campbell-Savona in the first round of the Watkins Glen Tournament by a score of 42-22.
S-VE was pushed by a strong outing from Aubrie Kastenhuber, who recorded a team-high 14 points to go with her five steals and three rebounds on the night.
Gabby Evans notched 11 points, two assists, and five steals, Abby Bonce added eight points, four rebounds, and four steals, Adrienne Farmer scored six points with two boards, and Marah Cooper hit a three-pointer while pulling down six rebounds, dishing out four assists, and snatching four steals.
S-VE will play in the finals tonight at 6 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined.
