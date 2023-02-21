Canton takes fourth straight North Section crown

ATHENS — Canton entered 11 wrestlers in the PIAA District IV North Section tournament Saturday. Ten of those wrestlers placed in the top four and will compete at the District IV tournament this weekend in Williamsport.
Their performance also vaulted the Warriors to the North Section team title for the fourth straight season.
Canton crowned five individual champions as Hayden Ward, Hudson Ward, Riley Parker, Micheal Davis and Mason Nelson wrestled to first place finishes.
Senior Hayden Ward cruised to his fourth section title with three consecutive falls. Hayden’s entire day was less than six minutes of wrestling.
Ward’s head coach, Lyle Wesneski, reccognized his wrestler’s accomplishment, but pointed to bigger goals for Ward.
“Next week will a big test for him. His class is a very tough class for him. There’s no passes at all. Every match is going to be tightly contested. We’ll be prepared.”
Hudson Ward earned the 152 pound title with a 4-1 victory over Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger. Hudson doubled off for two takedowns and the 4-1 lead. He rode Hunsinger out for the final minute to preserve the victory.
Parker captured the 172 pound championship with a 7-1 victory over Towanda’s Mason Higley. Parker converted Higley’s shots into takedowns. In the semifinals, Parker captured his 100th career win with first period fall.
Davis pinned his way to the finals. He received a forfeit in the finals to finish in first place.
Nelson turned back Athens’ Josh Nittinger with a takedown in overtime. The two points allowed Nelson to claim the heavyweight championship. Nelson overcame a stalling point by riding Nittinger out in the third period.
Lyle Vermilya fell to North Penn-Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot in the finals. The duo battled to a 3-3 time in regulation. Pequignot bear-hugged Vermilya to the mat for four points and the win in overtime.
Brenen Taylor beat the second seed, Wellsboro’s Ryder Bowen, to earn his berth in the finals. Taylor fell to Sullivan County’s Porter Dawson in the title bout.
Cohen Landis and Ryland Sakers both rebounded from semifinal losses to finish in third place. Carson Rockwell wrestled to the consolation finals to ensure his advancement, but lost that bout to finish in fourth place.
Wesneski praised all of his wrestlers for the team performance.
“We went 10 for 11. I am happy with how we wrestled. It’s the first step of the journey. We just have to continue to work at getting better this week. I think we are ready. We are battle tested.”
