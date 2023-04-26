SAYRE — The Sayre Redskin Club Hall of Fame will welcome two new members and honor four people with the Joe Powell Award during a ceremony on Sunday, May 21.
Andy Bortle and Matthew Wayman will become the newest members of the Redskin Club Hall of Fame, while longtime Sayre athletic supporter Ron Bortle and legendary sports editors Glenn Rolfe, Bob Baker and Dave Post will be honored as Joe Powell Award recipients.
Hall of Fame
Andy Bortle, a 2002 graduate of Sayre High School, was a former quarterback of the Sayre football team and was also a standout on the Redskins baseball team.
During his junior football season, Andy completed 93 of 179 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the SHS team to a 5-5 record, including a win over rival Athens in the first-ever Rusty Rail game. He was named to the NTL and All-Twin Tiers All-Star teams as well as earning team MVP and offensive MVP honors.
As a senior, he completed 123 of 233 passes for 1,681 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was nominated for the Big 33 game as a senior, and once again earned team MVP and offensive MVP as well as NTL and All-Twin Tier All-Star nods.
Andy was also named a Sprint Factory Magazine football All-Star.
His best individual performance was against Wellsboro, where he threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns.
In baseball, Andy was a four year NTL All-Star, and he also competed in basketball and wrestling.
He was named the PIAA District IV Male Athlete of the Year.
This honor will be awarded posthumously as Andy passed away unexpectedly in 2022.
Wayman, a 2002 graduate of SHS, was a three-sport athlete for the Redskins, competing in football, basketball and track.
In football, was an All-NTL honorable mention as a wide receiver/tight end and defensive end.
In a game against North Penn, he caught seven passes for three touchdowns, including one catch where he dragged three players at least five yards for a first down. He also blocked an extra point in the game.
In the inaugural Rusty Rail game, Wayman blocked an Athens’ 44-yard field goal attempt to help Sayre secure the win. In his senior season, he averaged seven receptions, 17 yards per carry, 123 yards and three touchdowns.
In basketball, Wayman was a center and forward for the Redskins. He was an NTL Second Team All-Star with a team-leading eight rebounds per game average and scored 13 points per contest. He recorded nine double-doubles in his senior season.
In track, Wayman only participated as a senior, but made an immediate impact for the Redskins.
He competed in the high jump, triple jump and long jump — winning the high jump competition against Cowanesque Valley, Troy and Waverly, and taking second at the Towanda Invitational.
Wayman qualified for districts in the high jump and placed fourth at the D4 Championships.
Joe Powell Award
Ron Bortle has been an ultimate supporter of Redskin athletics. He has provided rides to and from practices for athletes, and gave them money to purchase food when they didn’t have anything on trips.
Ron worked as part of the chain gang on the sideline for Sayre High football games. He also helped with wrestling as a scorekeeper for Sayre Rec and junior high tournaments, as well as helping with baseball and serving as a junior high football coach.
Former Morning Times sports editors Glenn Rolfe and Dave Post and former Daily Review Sports Editor Bob Baker will also be honored with the Joe Powell Award.
Rolfe and Post combined to lead the Times’ sports departments for nearly 50 years. Rolfe served as sports editor of the then-Evening Times from 1978 until 2002.
Post, who worked under Rolfe as a sports writer from 1996 until 2002, then took over as sports editor until his retirement in June of last year.
Baker served as the sports editor of the Daily Review from 1981 until his retirement in 2003. After he retired from the Review, he called games on the radio for WTTC, WATS/WAVR and WHGL.
These former sports editors provided outstanding coverage of thousands of Sayre student-athletes over a combined 70 years in the newspaper business.
This honor will be awarded posthumously to Bob Baker as he passed away following a courageous battle with cancer in 2021.
The Sayre Redskin Club Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Sunday, May 21. Contact the Sayre Redskin Club for tickets at redskinsclub@gmail.com.
The Redskin Club encourages past Joe Powell Award winners and Hall of Fame members to come and be recognized as part of the legacy of Sayre Athletics and to help celebrate this year’s honorees.
“The All-Sports and Hall of Fame banquet is where we honor the past, present and future of Sayre athletes. We honor the graduating senior athletes for their achievements and also provide scholarships.”
