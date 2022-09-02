Local Leaders editor editor Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Passing (five pass per game minimum)Player C-A Yds T-I QBR Conner Adams, Wel. 12-18 110 1-0 136.33 Karson Dominick, NPM 8-23 112 1-0 90.03 Grady Flynn, Tow. 5-12 66 0-1 71.20 Cade McMicken, Wyal. 2-10 47 0-0 59.48 Mason Lister, Ath. 4-19 93 1-3 47.96Rushing (40 yards per game minimum) Player Car Yds TD Y/G Riley Vanderpool, Tow. 30 279 2 279.0 Charles Oldroyd, Troy 5 112 1 112.0 Riley Parker, Cant. 11 93 2 93.0 Kohen Lehman, NPM 12 85 0 85.0 Grady Flynn, Tow. 11 81 3 81.9 Clayton Smith, Troy 14 73 1 73.0 Weston Bellows, Cant. 10 62 0 62.0 Alex Hunsinger, Wel. 15 41 2 41.0Receiving Player Rec Yds TD Y/G Caleb Nichols, Ath 1 70 1 70.0 Joe Brown, Wel. 5 47 0 47.0 Joey Gonsauls, Wel. 2 47 0 47.0 Kohen Lehman, NPM 3 39 0 39.0 Justin Schoonover, Tow. 1 39 0 39.0 Spencer Wetzel, Wel. 2 34 1 34.0 Cooper Shaw, NPM 2 30 0 30.0 Alex Davis, NPM 2 20 0 20.0 Sammy Lawrence, NPM 1 20 1 20.0TeamOffenseTeam Run Pass Total Avg.Towanda 45 385 451 451.0 Canton 232 9 241 241.0 Troy 226 2 228 228.0 NPM 69 112 181 181.0 Wyal. 47 130 177 177.0 Athens 68 93 161 161.00 Wells. 22 110 132 132.0DefenseTeam Run Pass Total Yds.Gm Towanda 69 112 181 181.0 Troy 74 188 262 262.0 Canton 33 229 262 262.0 Wyal. 59 209 268 268.0 Wells. 108 168 276 276.0 Athens 102 292 394 394.0 NPM 385 66 451 451.0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular AASD, state police investigating potential bullying, hazing incidents within Athens football program Retail theft leads to high-speed chase Checking out the view Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons Towanda woman makes firearm straw purchases, faces felonies Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.