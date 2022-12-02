SYRACUSE — History will be on the line on Saturday when the Tioga Tigers take the field at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse as they will be looking to win back-to-back state championships for the first time.
Standing in the way of Tioga’s destiny is undefeated Cambridge-Salem, which comes in from Section 2 with a 13-0 record after beating Moriah 47-22 in last week’s other semifinal.
The Tigers held on for a wild 41-34 win over powerhouse Randolph in their semifinal last week and set up this showdown for the state championship.
After a practice at Owego Free Academy on Tuesday evening, Tioga coach Nick Aiello explained that his team was starting to get dialed in for Saturday’s final.
“I think after the big win last week it took them a little while to get over that, but they are starting to get locked in,” Aiello said. “They know what’s on the line. You’ve got two undefeated teams going after it, and you’re working to come out on top.”
C-S won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, but this will be their first trip back to the Dome since then. In contrast, the Tigers are heading back for the second straight December and will look to take advantage of that experience.
“The experience of being there last year definitely helps, and they just understand what they need to do to be prepared,” Aiello said of the Tigers.
No matter how many times you play at the Dome in Syracuse, it will still take some getting used to for high school players.
“The big thing is noise. Noise and just how big it is in there,” Aiello said. “You’re on a very big stage when you go up there to play, and it gets loud quick. The acoustics in there can mess with you, so (we are) trying to get the kids mentally prepared for that.”
Aiello said the most important thing will be staying calm on the state’s biggest stage while also keeping their intensity at a championship level.
“(We are) talking to them about being composed and being poised in that type of atmosphere — but at the same time playing with a lot of emotion because that’s what you expect in the state championship game,” Aiello said.
For junior running back Drew Macumber and the Tigers, it was all about keeping things as normal as possible this week.
“It’s just like any other week,” Macumber said. “We’ve got to come to practice every day and stay focused. We’ve got to watch film, do our jobs, and just get ready for this team.”
Tioga junior quarterback Caden Bellis echoed that sentiment.
“We’re just regrouping after last week’s win. Going out there working hard, practicing, watching film, and getting ready to go,” Bellis said.
When it comes to watching film, the Tigers got to see a run-first offensive attack led by an 8th-grader at QB in Stephen Yakubec and a two-headed monster at running back with senior Evan Day and junior Brice Burr.
“They’re a good team. They’re a tough team, obviously, they are in the state championship,” Bellis said. “A lot of run-pass, their quarterback is pretty good — he’s an eighth grader — and they have a pretty big lineman and fullback. We’re just going to have to keep those guys in check.”
Day has rushed for 1,281 yards and 25 touchdowns on 170 carries, while Burr comes in with 1,027 yards and 18 scores on 149 touches.
When C-S goes to the air, Yakubec had thrown for 706 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 of 86 passing. The 8th-grader has also thrown seven interceptions this season.
Alex Luke leads the receiving corps with 20 catches for 465 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, the Section 2 champs are led by linebacker Deacon Schneider with 86 tackles and four sacks. Mike Riche has 70 tackles and one sack from his outside linebacker post, while Day has racked up 68 tackles, a team-high seven sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
The secondary is led by Baxter Mattison with four interceptions. Burr and Andrew Clark have each picked off two passes this season.
“They’re a good team. They are 13-0 for a reason. You can tell that their staff is experienced and a championship-level type program. They run no-huddle on offense,” Aiello said of C-S. “They run kind of an odd defense that we’ve never seen before, so getting ready for those types of things — those are the challenges playing this type of team. At the same time, we’re just working to get these guys ready.”
While C-S comes in with some strong stats, the defending state champs from Tioga have put together another incredible season.
Bellis leads the way from the QB spot as he comes into the state final with 1,348 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air while running for 756 yards and 10 more scores.
The Tigers also feature a two-headed monster backfield, with Macumber entering the title game with 1,182 yards and 23 touchdowns on 137 carries, and Ousmane Duncanson rushing for 801 yards and 14 scores so far this year.
When Bellis goes to the air, his top targets are Valentino Rossi with 23 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, and Evan Sickler who has 20 catches for 306 yards and five touchdowns.
Tight end Karson Sindoni is also a threat in the passing attack as he heads into Saturday’s contest with 15 catches for 229 yards and five scores.
Defensively, the Tigers have been dominant most of the season. They are giving up just over 12 points per contest and have held six opponents in single digits.
While he’s stellar on offense, Bellis is also the Tigers’ top tackler with 118 total stops this season, including five tackles in the backfield.
“I like defense a lot more than offense — just running around, flying around with all the guys, and hitting people. It’s just so fun,” Bellis said.
He’s got plenty of help on the defensive side of things as well, with Duncanson coming into the final with 109 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks.
Macumber has made 53 tackles this season, while Brennan Sindoni has made 48 tackles with two sacks, and Karson Sindoni has 4.5 sacks to go along with 44 total tackles.
Other leading tacklers for the Tigers are Trent Browne (55), Gianni Silvestri (47), Sickler (46), Levi Bellis (46), Tate MaCauley (44), and Rossi (39).
Sickler leads the Tioga secondary with six interceptions, while Gavin Fisher has two picks, and Rossi, Silvestri, Duncanson, and Levi Bellis all have one interception this year.
On special teams, the Tigers feature a strong kicker in Fisher, who has nailed 58 extra points on the year.
According to Aiello, the key to winning another state title comes down to a couple of simple things — staying focused and being patient.
“Just being focused and patient, I think, is the key in any big game — but especially against these guys,” Aiello said. “It might take us a little while to figure out where we need to be attacking. Defensively, just being patient and getting our stops when the opportunity arises.”
The Tioga players understand the challenge in front of them and what they have to do to accomplish their goals.
“We just have to focus up, have a good week of practice just like last week and hopefully get the win,” Karson Sindoni said. “I think it’s going to take a lot of hard work — and it will (be about) our hard work throughout the season paying off and we should get it done.”
Bellis believes it will all come down to fundamentals.
“Blocking, tackling, and getting off the ball,” Bellis said on the keys to winning the title on Saturday.
And if the Tigers can remain focused, stick to their fundamentals and get the job done — they will leave the JMA Wireless Dome as the first group to win back-to-back state championships in the long and proud history of the Tioga football program.
“It’s never happened before. It’s a huge deal to us. We’ve been working for it all summer long, all year long — we just want that really bad,” Macumber said.
The Class D State Championship game will kick off at noon on Saturday in Syracuse.
